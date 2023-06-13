Tom Holland Confirms His Break from Acting Started Months Ago — and Wasn’t Caused by Bad Reviews

Tom Holland is clarifying his past comments on taking a break from acting.

Appearing on “Live with Kelly and Mark,” the “Crowded Room” star said that poor reviews for the Apple TV+ series did not influence his decision to step away from Hollywood for one year. He also revealed that his break from acting started eight months ago, despite previous misreporting.

“It’s so funny. Obviously, ‘The Crowded Room’ came out. We didn’t have very favorable reviews. So the press story was that I have taken this year off because of the reviews,” Holland said. “But I’m eight months into my year off. I’ve been chilling at home in London, going to Grand Prixes, playing golf.”

Holland, who serves as an executive producer on the series, continued, “I would like to say a massive thank you to my fans, and the people that have seen the show because we’re at 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. I feel so grateful that I have a wonderful community of people that support me and are there for me, so I’m honored and really excited for the rest of the show to come out.”

A recent Extra interview included Holland admitting it was a “tough time” filming “The Crowded Room” due to the intense portrayals of multiple personality disorder.

“We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before, and then on top of that being a producer dealing with the day-to-day kind of problems that come with any film set added that extra level of pressure,” Holland said. “I really enjoyed it, but then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I was sort of like, ‘I need to have a break.’ I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach. And I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.”

He added, “I feel like I’ve grown up a lot, perhaps more so in the 10 months of making this show than I have in my entire career. It definitely feels like the beginning of the next chapter, and I feel really good. I’m really happy.”

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” actor had been open about “taking a break” after wrapping the series. Holland previously told CinePop in February 2022 that he was “really excited” about “The Crowded Room,” but “I can confidently say that after I finish that TV show, I will be taking a break.”

Holland added to People at the time, “I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world.”