×
Read Next: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Even Bucks the Usual Post-Credits Scene Trend
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Tom Holland Says ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Is ‘the Best Spider-Man Movie Ever Made’

The actor has no problem admitting that he likes the Oscar-winning animated film more than his own Spider-Man work. The only question is whether he'll like the sequel even more.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Actor Tom Holland visits the SiriusXM Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Tom Holland
Getty Images for SiriusXM
Share

Anyone who spent the past week counting down the minutes before they could see “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” should know that they’re not alone. The sequel to the Oscar-winning “Into the Spider-Verse” has all the makings of a runaway box office hit, and many believe it could end up being a cultural phenomenon on the level of 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” One of the live-action Spider-Men certainly has faith in it.

Speaking to the Associated Press while promoting his new Apple TV+ series “The Crowded Room,” Tom Holland expressed his excitement about the animated sequel. He even revealed that the original “Into the Spider-Verse” is his favorite film about the web-slinging hero that made him a superstar.

“I think the first ‘Spider-Verse’ movie is the best Spider-Man movie that’s ever been made,” Holland said. “I’m so proud of everyone involved. [Producer] Amy Pascal is like my mom. I was supposed to go with her [to the premiere] as her date, I couldn’t go because I’m here working. But I’m incredibly proud of them, I’m excited for the second one. I’m sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can’t wait to see it.”

Whenever Holland gets around to seeing “Across the Spider-Verse,” it appears that he’s in for a good time. Critics have overwhelmingly praised the sequel for expanding the creative sandbox that the first film established while setting up plenty of excitement for the second half of the story (which will be told in next year’s “Beyond the Spider-Verse”).

“’Into the Spider-Verse’ was astute and funny, complicated and emotional, unique and daring, and its sequel only grows and expands on those aims. If the first film showed what superhero movies could be, ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ goes even further: It shows what they should be,” IndieWire’s Kate Erbland wrote in her review of the film. “In a genre built on the literally super and special, these films are unafraid to stand out and do something truly different, something that pushes the limits, to show the genuine range available to this subset of stories and feel damn good in the process (and look, dare we say, even better).”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is now playing in theaters.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

‘Barbie’ Set Construction Caused an International Paint Shortage, Says Production Designer: ‘The World Ran Out of Pink’
‘Barbie’ Set Construction Caused an International Paint Shortage, Says Production Designer: ‘The World Ran Out of Pink’
Noel Gallagher Once Again Slams the 1975: ‘This Is F-cking Sh-t’
rollingstone
Noel Gallagher Once Again Slams the 1975: ‘This Is F-cking Sh-t’
Taylor Swift Delivers Pride Month Speech In Support Of LGBTQ+ Community: “This Is A Safe Space For You”
Taylor Swift Delivers Pride Month Speech In Support Of LGBTQ+ Community: “This Is A Safe Space For You”
Did TV's Samantha Joneses (Finally) Meet During Lindsey Gort's Recent Visit to How I Met Your Father? Well...
Did TV's Samantha Joneses (Finally) Meet During Lindsey Gort's Recent Visit to How I Met Your Father? Well...
NBA Champion Andre Iguodala Invests in New NWSL Club Bay FC
NBA Champion Andre Iguodala Invests in New NWSL Club Bay FC
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad