Tom Holland: Promoting ‘The Crowded Room’ Has Been Difficult After Being ‘Horribly Reviewed’

Tom Holland is being honest about the “resilience” needed to complete a press tour after the poorly reviewed series “The Crowded Room.”

The “Spider-Man” star plays a mentally ill alleged killer in the Apple TV+ show. Holland compared promoting “The Crowded Room” to being a fan of England’s Tottenham Hotspur soccer team, which infamously has never won the Premier League.

“I think being a Tottenham fan is somewhat like being in ‘The Crowded Room.’ It has taught me resilience,” Holland told Unilad in the video below. “Tottenham has never won anything and supporting them is incredibly difficult.”

Holland continued, “It’s no secret my show has been so horribly reviewed, but I’m here today to promote the show and I’m still here. I’m very resilient. It’s a good quality.”

Holland previously called the bad reviews for “The Crowded Room” a “kick in the teeth” for the series he executive produces.

“Rolling over, looking up the reviews, and then all of a sudden I was like, ‘Wow. That’s a bad review.’ Sometimes there’s a redeeming quality in there. There was nothing,” Holland said, adding, “There will be good ones. There will be. I try to have a healthy outlook on all that sort of stuff and respect everyone’s opinion.”

The actor previously cleared up his former statements about taking a year off from acting after rumors swirled the break was caused by “The Crowded Room” flop.

“It’s so funny. Obviously, ‘The Crowded Room’ came out. We didn’t have very favorable reviews. So the press story was that I have taken this year off because of the reviews,” Holland said. “But I’m eight months into my year off. I’ve been chilling at home in London, going to Grand Prixes, playing golf.”

Holland gave a special thanks to viewers of the show, which co-stars Amanda Seyfried.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to my fans, and the people that have seen the show because we’re at 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes,” Holland said. “I feel so grateful that I have a wonderful community of people that support me and are there for me, so I’m honored and really excited for the rest of the show to come out.”