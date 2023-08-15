‘Tron: Ares’ Delayed by Strike: Director Calls Out ‘Extremely Frustrating’ Negotiations

“Tron: Ares” director Joachim Rønning is calling out the ongoing negotiations between the AMPTP and SAG and WGA unions.

Rønning confirmed on social media that production on “Tron: Ares,” the third film in the franchise, has been delayed, with principal photography now halted amid the ongoing strikes. The Disney film stars Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee, and Cameron Monaghan. Rønning took to Instagram to share that 150 crew members were laid off due to the production delay.

“Tron: Ares” is set to show Ares (Leto) as he travels from the digital world to the human one; Rønning revealed the film focuses on AI and will be a direct sequel to 2010 feature “Tron: Legacy.” Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne wrote the script for “Tron: Ares.”

“Today was supposed to be our first day of principal photography on ‘TRON: ARES’ (a movie subsequently about AI and what it means, and takes, to be human),” Rønning wrote. “Instead, we are shut down with over a hundred and fifty people laid off. It’s indefinite, which makes it exponentially harder for everyone. The AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA, and WGA need to speed up the negotiating process and not leave the table until it’s done. This is Hollywood. We close deals for breakfast. Why do we suddenly have all the time in the world when every day is so precious? These tactics are extremely frustrating. It’s time for diplomacy so we can get back to work under conditions that are fair to everybody.”

His full post continued, “The absolute best moments of my career have been watching an actor perform in front of the camera – taking the scene and the text to a higher place. I’ve been fortunate to collaborate with amazing talent. It’s a huge part of why I’m a filmmaker. However, like myself, being an actor or a writer, means you’re a freelancer. And I can tell you, the constant uncertainty is not for everyone. To that end I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask for a better safety net.”

The “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” director added, “Many of my best friends are writers. Everything starts with the story. Everything starts with you. That must continue. And that means that AI needs to be regulated. There is no doubt about the threat the technology poses to all creatives.”

“Tron: Ares” is a Disney movie, with lead star Leto producing. Disney CEO Bob Iger recently said that he has “deep respect and appreciation” for the creatives behind the company’s films amid the strikes after previously calling the work-halt order “disruptive.”

“Nothing is more important to this company than its relationships with the creative community, and that includes actors, writers, animators, directors and producers,” Iger said during an August 9 Walt Disney Company shareholders call. “I have deep respect and appreciation for all those who are vital to the extraordinary creative engine that drives this company and our industry. It is my fervent hope that we quickly find solutions to the issues that have kept us apart these past few months, and I am personally committed to working to achieve this result.”