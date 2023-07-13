Jane Campion, Mia Hansen-Løve, and Martin McDonagh Join Venice Film Festival Jury

The 2023 Venice Film Festival has unveiled its Main Competition jury.

Under president Damien Chazelle, the jury will include Jane Campion, Mia Hansen-Løve, Laura Poitras, Martin McDonagh, Saleh Bakri, Gabriele Mainetti, Santiago Mitre, and Shu Qi. The 80th annual festival will run from August 30 to September 9.

The Main Competition jury will award the Golden Lion for Best Film, Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize, Silver Lion for Best Director, Coppa Volpi for Best Actress, Coppa Volpi for Best Actor, Special Jury Prize, Award for Best Screenplay, and “Marcello Mastroianni” Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress.

Last year’s jury was overseen by Julianne Moore, awarding the Golden Lion to 2023 jury member Poitras’ documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.”

Silver Lion winner Luca Guadagnino returns to the 2023 festival with Opening Night film “Challengers” starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist as three tennis players caught up in a game of love. The film will screen out of competition on Wednesday, August 30 in the Sala Grande at the Palazzo del Cinema to kick off the festival.

The 2023 jury president Chazelle has opened Venice twice, with 2016’s “La La Land” and 2018’s “First Man.” Both films went on to be feted at the Academy Awards.

This year’s jury consists of Palestinian filmmaker Bakri, known for “Wajib.” Bakri appeared in Mounia Akl’s “Costa Brava, Lebanon” which was presented at the Venice Film Festival in 2021.

Oscars Best Director winner Campion made history as the first woman to receive the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival for “The Piano” in 1993. Campion won Venice’s Silver Lion for Best Director for “The Power of the Dog” in 2021 before taking home the Academy Award.

Italian filmmaker Mainetti directs “Freaks Out,” which was selected in competition at the Venice Film Festival in 2021 and won 6 David di Donatello awards.

Argentinian director Mitre helmed “Argentina, 1985,” which debuted on the Lido last year. The film was later nominated for the Best International Feature Oscar.

Taiwanese actress Qi is best known for roles in both arthouse films and box-office hits, including “Journey to the West: Conquering the Demons” (2013) by Stephen Chow, “Gone with the Bullets” (2014) by Jiang Wen, and “Mojin: The Lost Legend” (2015) by Wuershan.

“Banshees of Inisherin” helmer McDonagh frequently attends Venice, winning Best Screenplay last year for his film.