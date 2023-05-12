Vin Diesel Teases ‘Trilogy’ for ‘Fast X’ Franchise Finale

Vin Diesel is revving his engine for yet another “Fast and Furious” film.

The lead star and franchise producer teased that a possible “Fast X” trilogy may be in the works. The tenth “Fast and Furious” installment was originally set to be part one of a two-part finale to the long-running high concept films.

“Without giving away too much, I can say this, going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter and after the studio saw this Part One, they said, ‘Could you make “Fast X: The Finale” a trilogy?'” Diesel told Fandango.

Co-star Michelle Rodriguez added, “It’s three acts in any story.”

Diesel hinted, “You probably are [getting a trilogy].”

IndieWire has reached out to Universal for comment.

Along with Diesel and Rodriguez, “Fast X” also stars returning stars Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, and Nathalie Emmanuel, with Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, and Cardi B reprising their supporting roles. Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa, and Brie Larson additionally join the franchise. Meadow Walker, the daughter of late original star Paul Walker, joins Diesel onscreen for the first time, a decade after her father’s death following a car accident.

“Thanks to my dad, I was born into the ‘Fast’ family,” Walker wrote on Instagram. “I can’t believe now I get to be up there too with those who have been around to see me grow up…I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever.”

Per the official synopsis for “Fast X,” Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and his crew must seek help in their fight against Cipher (Theron) when she recruits Dante (Momoa), a mysterious new adversary. The logline teases that the “end of the road begins” with the new film.

“Fast X” is directed by “Lupin” and “Now You See Me” helmer Louis Leterrier after “Fast and Furious” franchise director Justin Lin departed the production, allegedly over a rumored argument with lead star Diesel. Leterrier has been confirmed to helm the next — and previously announced, final — installment, as Universal shared in April 2023.

“Fast X” speeds into theaters May 19.