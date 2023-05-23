Wanda Sykes Will Never Host the Oscars Again: ‘No, Thank You’

Wanda Sykes isn’t keen on hosting the Oscars again.

The comedian co-hosted the 2022 Academy Awards with Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. During the ceremony, Best Actor winner Will Smith infamously slapped presenter Chris Rock; Sykes previously called the experience of witnessing the attack traumatizing.

When asked in a Variety cover story while promoting her Netflix special “I’m an Entertainer” whether she would be open to hosting the Oscars again, Sykes replied, “No. I don’t think so.”

The “Other Two” star added, “I mean, it was fun doing it with Amy and Regina. But solo? No, thank you.”

Sykes revealed that Smith later reached out to her.

“When he called, I had the worst throat cold. It wasn’t COVID, but I was just really sick,” Sykes said. “And I was like, ‘Hey, I appreciate you reaching out. When I feel better, I’ll get in touch.’ But by then, I was like, he called. I know what the call was for. I’m good.”

She continued, “I mean, I wish the guy the best. I really hope he can come back. I really do.”

In May 2022, Sykes said of Smith, “I hope he gets his shit together. Until then, fuck him.”

Sykes previously called out the Academy for its “gross” reaction to the Oscars slap.

“I know [Will] apologized to Chris but I believe…We were the hosts. This is our house, we’re inviting you in, we’re going to take care of y’all tonight and make sure you have a good time,” Sykes said. “And no one has apologized to us. And we worked really hard to put that show together. I’m like, with the industry itself, like, ‘What the hell is this?'”

Back in July 2022, Sykes called hosting the Oscars an “amazing honor” but also one that she does not have an interest in revisiting.

“I think it’s something that you want to do, you do it once,” Sykes said at the time (via Entertainment Weekly). “And I don’t know if I would want to do it again.”