WGA Says It Won’t Abandon Strike Demands Even if DGA Reaches Deal with Studios

One prevailing theory about how long the writers strike will last is that the WGA will have a framework for their own contract should the studios reach a deal with the Directors Guild or the Screen Actors Guild, leaving the writers on an island. It’s more or less what happened back in 2007-08.

But according to a new message from WGA leadership, that won’t happen this time.

In a message to members on Thursday titled “The AMPTP Playbook Won’t Work,” the WGA negotiating committee said that it would not allow the studios to create division among the unions. And if they want to resolve the strike, which has now gone on for a full month, the studios “will have to negotiate with the WGA on our full agenda.”

The guild accused the AMPTP of operating under a “divide and conquer” strategy, saying that it specifically put in motion a plan to repeat the template that played out in 2007-08. They also said the studios were “gaslighting” WGA members and trying to create the image that writers would be “unreasonable” should the other two guilds reach an agreement.

“Hold off a deal with the DGA until after the WGA contract expiration date so that in the event of a writers’ strike the AMPTP could force a DGA pattern on the WGA. Even better if they could also sew up a deal with SAG-AFTRA. They would then claim that the writers were being unreasonable,” the letter to members reads. “They pretended they couldn’t negotiate with the WGA in May because of negotiations with the DGA. That’s a lie. It’s a choice they made in hope of breathing life into the divide and conquer strategy. The essence of the strategy is to make deals with some unions and tell the rest that’s all there is. It’s gaslighting, and it only works if unions are divided.”

The WGA though says the unions are much more united this time around, pointing to a statement of solidarity issued yesterday that was signed by the WGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, and Teamsters 399 in support of the DGA’s talks, as well as SAG-AFTRA’s call for a strike authorization vote ahead of its own negotiations.

“The AMPTP should have made a fair deal with writers by May 1st. But they didn’t, as they are seemingly intent on continuing their efforts to destroy the profession of writing,” the guild said. “For the last month, writers have followed in the footsteps of many generations before who went on strike to secure their collective future in this business. We will continue to march until the companies negotiate fairly with us. We do it now with the support of our sister guilds and unions, and we will support them whenever it’s their turn. The era of divide and conquer is over.”

The DGA’s negotiations are ongoing now, and the guild’s contract expires June 30. SAG’s negotiations start on June 7 and also have a contract expiring June 30. While the WGA has their own agenda items unique to writers and preserving writing as a profession in Hollywood, they share priorities with the other guilds such as the fight for better streaming residuals, data transparency, and regulating the use of AI.

The AMPTP declined to comment.

Read the full note, “The AMPTP Playbook Won’t Work,” sent to WGA members on Thursday below:

DEAR MEMBERS,



The AMPTP playbook has been to divide and conquer…labor.



The AMPTP was formed in the 1980s when the industry’s major employers decided they were tired of the decades of gains made by unions when engaging in their own divide and conquer strategy – choosing an employer (or employer group) to get a good deal that the rest of the industry studios had to follow.



The AMPTP strategy of corporate unity has been wildly successful for the companies. Labor costs have been contained in an industry where workers have tremendous power while the companies reaped billions on billions in profit, year after year. During the last 35 years, there have been only two strikes – 2007/08 and now.



While the employers were united, labor has been less so. Until recently.



During the last WGA strike, SAG was supportive but relations with some of the other unions were strained. While writers were out on picket lines, the DGA negotiated its own deal far ahead of its contract expiration, which included some (but not all) of the goals writers sought.



In the intervening contract cycles, union solidarity in Hollywood was limited. The DGA negotiated first, far ahead of their deadline, and the implicit message from the AMPTP was that the WGA or other unions would have to strike to get a better deal than the pattern already set.



This bargaining cycle, the industry began beating the strike drum far in advance of the WGA’s formulation of bargaining demands, let alone the start of actual negotiations. The AMPTP set a strategy in motion designed to be a repeat of 2007/08. Divide and conquer. Hold off a deal with the DGA until after the WGA contract expiration date so that in the event of a writers’ strike the AMPTP could force a DGA pattern on the WGA. Even better if they could also sew up a deal with SAG-AFTRA. They would then claim that the writers were being unreasonable.



That strategy, however, depends on divided unions. This year is different. Every union in town came out in support of the WGA, both during negotiations and after the start of the strike. The DGA has been clear that it is facing a tough and critical negotiation to address its members’ needs. Yesterday, we joined a statement along with SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and Teamsters 399 in solidarity with the DGA in their negotiations. SAG-AFTRA is taking a strike authorization vote as they enter negotiations to address the existential issues its members are facing. Teamsters, IATSE, and other entertainment union members have been honoring WGA picket lines across the country.



Still, the AMPTP remains committed to its strategy.



They pretended they couldn’t negotiate with the WGA in May because of negotiations with the DGA. That’s a lie. It’s a choice they made in hope of breathing life into the divide and conquer strategy. The essence of the strategy is to make deals with some unions and tell the rest that’s all there is. It’s gaslighting, and it only works if unions are divided.



Our position is clear: to resolve the strike, the companies will have to negotiate with the WGA on our full agenda.



The AMPTP should have made a fair deal with writers by May 1st. But they didn’t, as they are seemingly intent on continuing their efforts to destroy the profession of writing. For the last month, writers have followed in the footsteps of many generations before who went on strike to secure their collective future in this business. We will continue to march until the companies negotiate fairly with us. We do it now with the support of our sister guilds and unions, and we will support them whenever it’s their turn. The era of divide and conquer is over.



IN SOLIDARITY,

WGA NEGOTIATING COMMITTEE