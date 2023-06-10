×
Mike White Is Open to a ‘White Lotus’ Prequel Series Starring a De-Aged Jennifer Coolidge

After recently teasing an all-star season, the showrunner keeps thinking of new ways to expand the "White Lotus" franchise.
The White Lotus Season 2 Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge in "The White Lotus"
Fabio Lovino / HBO
The White Lotus” fans have become used to seeing Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid appearing in each episode of Mike White’s HBO anthology, but the events of Season 2 made it extremely unlikely that she’ll be back for Season 3. But that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of the ultra-wealthy character.

White and Coolidge appeared together a press conference in Sydney, Australia on Saturday (via Deadline), with the screenwriter teasing that they might collaborate again on a “White Lotus” prequel series starring a de-aged Coolidge.

“I absolutely think that’s possible, we were just talking about that,” White said when asked about a Tanya-centric prequel. “It’s a funny idea. And making Jennifer, you know, 20 years younger, that would be fun too. I think Jennifer’s like, ‘Sure, let’s do it!’”

Coolidge playfully added that she wants to film the hypothetical prequel in Australia, prompting White to say that he hopes to make an Australian “White Lotus” season soon.

“My dream would be to hit every continent, so yeah, this is like its own continent, basically,” White said. “We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going. It would be so fun. Obviously, there’s a huge wealth of talent here and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes.”

White has never been shy about the fact that he’s exploring multiple ways to expand the “White Lotus” universe. He recently revealed that he would eventually like to make an all-star season comprised entirely of returning characters.

“It would be easy to just be full-on anthology, but I think it’s more fun to have little threads through the show,” he said. “If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season.”

The showrunner also explained that future seasons don’t necessarily need to keep following the narrative formula that he established with the murders in Seasons 1 and 2.

“I don’t think it needs to always be a body,” he said. “There are so many ways that we want to reinvent the show each year. Like, what is this show — other than people? A fresh mystery, people maybe expect that. But I don’t feel constrained by expectation. It’s fun.”

