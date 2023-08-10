Gal Gadot and ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Won’t Be Part of the New DC, Despite Her Recent Comments

Not so fast, Wonder Woman.

Despite Gal Gadot’s recent claims that she’d be back at DC with “Wonder Woman 3,” Variety has shared that a new entry in the superhero saga is not in the works at the studio under DC co-CEOs Peter Safran and James Gunn. Per the report, there are no plans right now to develop another “Wonder Woman” movie as part of the new order of the DC Universe, and IndieWire has learned that nothing with Gunn and Safran’s connected universe plans has changed since they were first unveiled to press. Those plans do however include a prequel series, “Paradise Lost,” intended for Max.

Gadot previously starred as Amazon princess Diana in Patty Jenkins’ 2017 blockbuster — which grossed more than $821 million worldwide — and the same director’s more cooly received sequel “Wonder Woman 1984.” That follow-up film, after much release date shuffling amid the pandemic, dropped December 15, 2020 day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max and failed to recoup its budget. The circumstances were, of course, against it.

ComicBook.com recently shared an August 2 interview with Gadot where she said hopes for a “Wonder Woman 3” were still possible. “I love portraying Wonder Woman,” she said. “It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a ‘Wonder Woman 3’ together.”

DC Studios had no comment.

In another recent interview over at Flaunt, Gadot claimed she was told by Gunn and Safran that “Wonder Woman 3” was a go. “I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran,” she said, “and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop “Wonder Woman 3” with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman — you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.”

Gadot recently briefly cameoed as Wonder Woman in DC and Warner Bros.’ “The Flash” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” though both of those features were made before Gunn and Safran took over the studio. She was also supposed to star for Jenkins in a “Cleopatra” reimagining at Warner Bros. that the “Monster” filmmaker stepped away from in 2021. Other upcoming roles include a turn as the Evil Queen in director Marc Webb’s “Snow White” musical for Disney, and the lead in Netflix’s espionage thriller “Heart of Stone,” out this Friday on the streaming platform.

Variety’s source says there was never any definite discussion with Safran, Gunn, and Gadot about moving forward with another “Wonder Woman.” Jenkins and Gadot were at work on developing the threequel before Gunn and Safran took over DC in October 2022. Jenkins spoke out in December of last year about the stalling of “Wonder Woman 3” to clarify that she never walked away from the project, chalking up her departure to studio decision-making.

“I never walked away,” Jenkins shared on social media. “I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.” Shortly after, Gunn replied on Twitter, “I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional.”

The DC presentation in January from Safran and Gunn did not include mention of another “Wonder Woman” theatrical feature, though the “Paradise Lost” series has been described as a “Game of Thrones”-style origin story about the island of Themyscira before Wonder Woman was born.

Additional reporting by Brian Welk