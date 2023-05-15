WGA Protesters Picket NBC Upfront Presentation

The ongoing Writers Guild of America strike has taken to the TV upfront presentations. NBC was first in line for a picket line.

Ahead of the network’s Monday morning upfront presentation, hundreds of protestors surrounded New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. Signs read, “We are not in ‘Severance,'” “Here’s a pitch: PAY US!,” “Don’t Piss on My Legs and Tell Me It’s Streaming,” as well as “Who wants to watch ‘The Real Housewives of David Zaslav’?” citing the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and the push for reality TV sans writers.

Writers will get their next chance to picket outside of Fox’s Monday afternoon presentation at Manhattan Center. No matter how that goes, the WGA’s impact on the upfronts has been felt the most by Netflix, which switched its planned in-person presentation to a virtual event for pedestrian safety. The WGA has been sharing its picket plans with the NYPD, the guild told IndieWire.

It is not just presentations being impacted by the Writers Guild of America. Since the strike began May 2, multiple productions have halted in solidarity with the demonstrations. Upcoming seasons of fan-favorite series like “The Last of Us,” “Yellowjackets,” “Severance,” and “P-Valley” have stopped production, while “House of the Dragon” and “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” have continued filming their respective second seasons sans showrunners.

We’ve yet to see the full impact of the strike, though also on Monday morning, Fox failed to share a fall schedule with the media.

The WGA strike took effect after six weeks of unsuccessful negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, representing the likes of Netflix, Disney, Apple, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros., Paramount, Amazon, and more. Writers are demanding better pay, residuals structures, and protection against AI as a replacement tool for their work, among other concerns.