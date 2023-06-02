‘Yellowjackets’ Will Air Bonus Episode Before Season 3, Showrunner Says

The Yellowjackets are currently on strike, but they’re going to return with something for fans to buzz about. A bonus episode of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” is expected to premiere before Season 3 officially premieres, showrunner Ashley Lyle has said on Twitter.

Lyle, who created the series with her husband Bart Nickerson and co-showruns with him and Jonathan Lisco, revealed the news when responding to a fan’s tweet claiming they stayed up late in the hope that a surprise bonus episode would premiere on the Showtime app (“Yellowjackets” airs on Sundays, but new episodes of Season 2 began streaming beforehand late Friday night).

“Noooo. Go to bed! Get some rest!” Lyle tweeted in response to the fan account. “There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys and I don’t want y’all to lose sleep thinking it’s tonight.”

When contacted by IndieWire, Showtime declined to comment on Lyle’s announcement.

Season 2 of “Yellowjackets” premiered this March, and aired its finale on May 26. Due to the shortened run of Season 2 — with just nine episodes as opposed to 10 — there was some speculation from fans that a surprise episode would premiere the week after the finale to address the cliffhangers that the show exited on. Although Lyle seemingly confirmed that a bonus episode will indeed happen, it’s unclear when it will air; the writing team for the show is currently on strike with the rest of the Writers Guild of America, and Lyle didn’t specify if the special episode was filmed during Season 2’s production or if it will be produced during Season 3.

“Yellowjackets” follows the members of a 1996 girl’s high school soccer team after they get stranded in the wilderness in a plane crash and are forced to take drastic measures to survive. The show follows two timelines: the 1996 story, and the lives of several survivors 25 years later as the secrets of their time in the woods threaten to be unveiled. Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell star as the adult versions of main characters Shauna, Taissa, Misty, Natalie, Van, and Lottie while Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Liv Hewson, and Courtney Eaton play their teen counterparts. Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves also star.

Since its premiere in November 2021, “Yellowjackets” has received acclaim from critics, particularly for the performances of its large ensemble cast, and received seven Primetime Emmy nominations for its first season. The series is now mid-campaign for 2023 Primetime Emmy nominations, to be announced on July 12.

