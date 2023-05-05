‘Yellowstone’ to End After Five Seasons with Sequel Confirmed

“Yellowstone” is corralling its way to a conclusion.

Part 2 of Season 5 of the Paramount+ Western series was slated to kick off this summer, but now the network confirmed that the show will end later this year. Final episodes will air starting in November 2023.

A straight-to-series order of an untiled sequel was also confirmed Friday, coming on the heels of prequel series “1883” and “1923.” Matthew McConaughey is attached to star in the “Yellowstone” sequel, which will be produced by creator Taylor Sheridan, MTV Entertainment Studios, and 101 Studios. The new series will premiere in December on Paramount Network and later on Paramount+.

“‘Yellowstone’ has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from ‘1883’ to ‘Tulsa King,’ and I am confident our ‘Yellowstone’ sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, added, “The Dutton story continues, picking up where ‘Yellowstone’ leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world.”

“Yellowstone” centers on ranching patriarch John Dutton III (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The family drama follows the mounting tensions with Dutton son Jamie (Wes Bentley), daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Kayce (Luke Grimes). Season 5A continued to break records with the premiere garnering over 17 million total viewers unleashing a passionate audience from the middle of the country to each of the coasts. Season 5B will wrap up the series.

“Yellowstone” is co-created with Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Sheridan, Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay.

The announcement of “Yellowstone” concluding comes on the heels of Paramount+ profits dipping in the first quarter of 2023.