Zendaya Remembers Angus Cloud’s ‘Boundless Light, Love, and Joy’

Angus Cloud’s shocking death at age 25 this week has led many of his collaborators on “Euphoria,” who played fan favorite Fezco on the HBO series, to share remembrances of the late actor.

Zendaya, whose character Rue has a sibling-like relationship with Cloud’s on the series and with whom she shared much screen time, posted a tribute to the actor on Instagram Tuesday afternoon, remembering him as a friend who brought “boundless light, love, and joy” to everyone around him.

She wrote, “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…“they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

She added, “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

“There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon,” “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson wrote in a statement shared yesterday. “He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

A cause of death has not yet been revealed by his family. Production on Season 3 of “Euphoria” hasn’t started, though Cloud had completed filming on two movies — an untitled Universal monster film from the Radio Silence filmmaking team and the thriller “Your Lucky Day” — before he passed. The “Euphoria” star had been forthcoming about his substance abuse and mental health struggles.