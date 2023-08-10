AMC Networks Bolster Its Film Group with Hires and Promotions Across IFC Films

AMC Networks is bolstering the leadership team for its film group, which is comprised of IFC Films, RLJE Films, and Shudder. The company has added two new executives and promoted others, including one executive formerly with A24.

The hires come in the wake of an exodus of departures at IFC Films that began in March, including president Arianna Bocco after a 17-year run. The hires compose the team assembled under new film group head Scott Shooman, who took the job last month.

Nicole Weis, who previously worked at A24 as its VP of sales and distribution, is joining the team as VP of Distribution, managing the theatrical rollout of the film group’s output, and Judy Woloshen, who has been with AMC Networks, is moving over to the film group and is the VP of Public Relations. Weis will report to Scott Shooman, head of the film group, and Woloshen will promote to Olivia Dupuis, SVP of Public Relations.

The Film Group also announced a number of new promotions, including: IFC Films’ Matt Landers promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing, reporting to Kim Granito, Head of Marketing for AMC Networks; Danielle Freiberg, promoted to Vice President of Festivals and Publicity, reporting to Dupuis; Adam Koehler, promoted to Director of Acquisitions reporting to Shooman; Jamie Righetti to Director of Marketing, reporting to Landers; and Tatiana Faris to Manager of Distribution, reporting to Weis.

“Nicole and Judy are uniquely talented and bring a depth of industry knowledge and experience, along with a deep passion for the art of filmmaking and storytelling, to our team,” Shooman said in an official statement. “Their expertise, enthusiasm and leadership will be a tremendous asset as we continue to optimize our unique position in the marketplace, elevate a broad range of films and navigate this transformative moment in our industry.”

Shooman continued: “I’ve been lucky to work alongside a remarkable team at IFC Films, and am thrilled to expand the roles of Matt, Danielle, Adam, Jamie, and Tatiana. It’s well-deserved recognition for a group who has contributed so much to the success of the brand over many years and will continue to curate and support an exciting lineup of titles across our three brands.”

Among the prior departures over the last few months at IFC Films were Bocco, PR head Laura Sok, senior publicist Kate McEdwards, director of sales Jasper Basch, and IFC Center lead John Vanco, all within weeks of each other. IndieWire previously reported on the challenges and future of IFC Films, which included cost cuts at parent company AMC Networks and trying to do more with fewer resources.

Previously, Weis was VP of Sales and Distribution at A24, where she handled sales for films such as “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Whale,” “Minari,” “Uncut Gems,” “Midsommar,” and more. She also previously worked at Universal Pictures and Focus Features.

Woloshen most recently was Vice President of Publicity at AMC Networks where she oversaw the launches of linear and streaming programming, including the second season of anthology series “State of the Union.” Prior to that, she was the Vice President of National Publicity at Focus Features, leading theatrical and awards campaigns for “Harriet,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “The Theory of Everything,” “Phantom Thread,” and more. She’s also worked at Warner Bros. and Fox Searchlight.

Landers joined IFC Films in 2015 and has overseen theatrical and ancillary marketing campaigns on over 400 new releases. He previously worked at The Orchard, Sony Pictures Classics, Oscilloscope, and Tribeca Film.

Freiberg has been with IFC Films since 2012, specializing in regional publicity and promotion, working with film festivals across the U.S. and internationally and spearheading events and grassroots initiatives in collaboration with external agencies. Prior to joining IFC Films, Freiberg was at Allied Integrated Marketing.

Koehler has been in film acquisition for nine years, having led acquisitions on IFC Titles such as “Hunter, “Skinamarink,” “Vesper,” and “Bad Axe.” Prior to IFC Films, he worked at Sundance Institute and FilmRise.

Righetti joined IFC Films in 2020 and has worked on marketing campaigns for “The Lost King,” “Both Sides of the Blade,” “Watcher,” “and “Benedetta.” Prior to joining IFC, she worked for IndieWire, Sesame Workshop, and BBC Studios.

Faris joined IFC Films in 2020 working across a number of theatrical campaigns, including “Watcher, Skinamarink,” and “Blackberry.” She was previously at Greenwich Entertainment.