×
Read Next: ‘Fast X’ Gets Expedited Early PVOD Release and Easily Wins the Race
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Netflix’s First Swing into Live Sports? A Celebrity Golf Tournament

The streamer is in talks for a live event from Las Vegas that would combine stars from its shows "Full Swing" and the F1 series "Drive to Survive."
"Full Swing"
"Full Swing"
Netflix
Share

As Ted Sarandos once said, Netflix isn’t “anti-sports,” they’re “pro-profit” — and it turns out the streamer may have found a live sports event that’s worth taking a swing at.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Netflix is in talks to livestream the rights to a Las Vegas celebrity golf tournament, one that would actually feature stars from two of Netflix’s more popular sports shows, the golf series “Full Swing” and the Formula One series “Drive to Survive.”

The event would be its first foray into the live sports space, something that’s been debated at Netflix for over a year but that they’ve so far stayed out of, even as the dollars spent for other sports rights has exploded. But while it’s unclear at this stage, this could be just a one-off event hosted by Netflix rather than the streamer buying an entire league’s streaming rights.

WSJ said that the talks for Netflix to acquire the rights are in an early stage. Netflix when reached by IndieWire had no comment.

While Netflix could easily be one of the deep-pocketed players for something like the TV rights to the NBA, which is coming on the block very soon, Sarandos said back in December that they haven’t figured out a way to profit when it comes to “renting big sports.” With how expensive some of these rights have become — whether it’s Amazon paying $1 billion per year to the NFL for Thursday Night Football, Apple’s massive deal for MLS, or even how much ESPN had to pony up to retain Formula One rights — spending a bunch to stream a sport you don’t actually control makes even less sense in streaming than it does in linear TV.

“We’ve yet to figure out how to do it,” Sarandos previously said at the UBS Global TMT Conference. “I’m very confident we can get twice as big without sports, and beyond that maybe we’ll have to figure out, and by that point maybe the economics change or we’ll have the scale to figure that out.”

The difference now though is Netflix has ads — and they need live programming if they want to scale up that business quickly (and hit some of those lofty Wall Street expectations). After doing the live Chris Rock special, Netflix hit a snag with its livestream of the “Love Is Blind” reunion show, and a celebrity golf tournament featuring Netflix stars sounds like a low risk way to further test out its live capabilities.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Cormac McCarthy, Author of ‘No Country for Old Men,’ Dies at 89
Cormac McCarthy, Author of ‘No Country for Old Men,’ Dies at 89
Latest Fever Swamp Theory: Trump Miami Protests Are a Trap
rollingstone
Latest Fever Swamp Theory: Trump Miami Protests Are a Trap
Trump Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Charges In Miami Court During Historic Proceeding
Trump Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Charges In Miami Court During Historic Proceeding
Donald Trump Arrested, Pleads Not Guilty to 37 Felony Counts Related to Handling of Classified Documents
Donald Trump Arrested, Pleads Not Guilty to 37 Felony Counts Related to Handling of Classified Documents
Man United Stock Soars on Unconfirmed Report of Qatari Winning Bid
Man United Stock Soars on Unconfirmed Report of Qatari Winning Bid
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad