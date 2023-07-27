Netflix’s New Ad Rates Reflect a New Reality: It Isn’t Bulletproof

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Netflix isn’t going out of business anytime soon, but the streamer is doing its best Bed Bath & Beyond imitation by slashing prices for its advertisers. The Wall Street Journal on Thursday reported Netflix lowered rates for advertisers and reworked its ad-sales deal with partner Microsoft. Gone are the days of CPMs (cost-per-thousand views) in the $45-$55 range; now it’s more like $39-$45.
Also gone could be the days of Microsoft’s exclusive dibs as Netflix’s ad-tech partner; per WSJ, Netflix had early talks to sell ads through other partners. Microsoft guaranteed Netflix a certain level of advertising revenue; that (unknown) number is being reduced. The promise proved ill-advised; Microsoft has been forced to pay Netflix the maximum penalty allowed by the contract, the WSJ stated.
A Netflix spokesperson declined IndieWire’s request for comment on the lowered CPMs and the reworked Microsoft partnership.
Both reported moves share a similar goal: bringing in more advertisers. Netflix’s “Standard with Ads” plan has drawn impressive ARPU (average revenue per user, though Netflix calls it ARM — average revenue per member) but, as of yet, not a ton of subscribers.
Netflix has said its ARM on “Standard with Ads” is higher than the $15.49 per month that an ad-free “Standard” subscriptions bring in. “Standard with Ads” costs the consumer $6.99, which means a customer on that tier watches at least $8.50 of commercials per month.
Netflix executives realized years ago they need ads — especially to properly monetize subscribers in emerging (read: poorer) countries. That declaration was sacrilege at the original SVOD platform, but no one seemed to realize exactly how much they needed them.
More ad-tech partners should bring in more advertisers. In turn, more advertisers — even at a lower CPM — should bring in more advertising revenue. It’s a trade-off of CPMs for scale; the new CPM range is much more in line with what other streaming-video services charge, which should help sell ads on Netflix’s non-Top 10 shows. (Should Netflix end up adding live sports, the CPM can rise again.)
Netflix’s ad-supported business, which launched in the U.S. in November, got off to a very slow start. That’s improving, but could still use a shot of adrenaline. Today, just 3.3 percent of Netflix’s U.S. subscribers are on the ad-supported tier, according to data from subscription-analytics firm Antenna. While that was nearly double the rate at the end of March, advertising still does not provide a level of revenue that Netflix considers to be material.
Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann said during the company’s Q2 earnings call last week that advertising “is not expected to be a big contributor (to revenue) this year.”
According to ratings-currency company Nielsen’s monthly “The Gauge” report, Netflix in June accounted for 8.2 percent of all TV and streaming viewing. That was good enough to be a personal-best in terms of market share, but Netflix remained second to league-leader YouTube, which also hit a new high of 8.8 percent.
