The WGA and AMPTP Met for the First Time in Almost 100 Days — It Didn’t Go Great

For the first time in nearly 100 days of the Writers Guild of America being on strike, the WGA agreed to meet with the studios — the AMPTP — on Friday in the hopes that talks might resume. But a late-night message to WGA members on Friday night suggests little progress was made.

As the guild said in the note to members, the two sides for now could not agree on terms or the key issues each side wanted to discuss, meaning the writers strike will continue without formal talks set to resume.

“Your committee remains willing to engage with the companies and resume negotiations in good faith to make a fair deal for all writers, even with this early confirmation that the AMPTP playbook continues,” the WGA negotiating committee wrote. “But rest assured, this committee does not intend to leave anyone behind, or make merely an incremental deal to conclude this strike.”

The AMPTP had no comment.

WGA lead negotiator Ellen Stutzman and Tony Segall, general counsel for the WGA, met AMPTP chief negotiator Carol Lombardini and other staff at the AMPTP’s headquarters in Sherman Oaks, CA for a little over an hour on Friday afternoon.

The guild shared that the AMPTP was willing to increase its offer on writer-specific TV minimums and further discuss AI, but the issues of “preservation of the writers’ room,” which the AMPTP sees as a “hiring quota,” or “success-based residuals,” remain non-starters. The guild also said that the AMPTP’s deal with the DGA would serve as pattern bargaining for the writers, something the guild has consistently resisted.

The WGA negotiating committee also slammed press leaks in the trades following Friday’s meeting after it claimed the AMPTP insisted upon a media blackout.

News of the meeting was first announced by the guild late on Tuesday, August 1. But WGA leadership was skeptical from the beginning of the AMPTP’s real intentions.

As Puck reported Friday morning, lead negotiator Lombardini reportedly advised against the sit-down with the writers but was urged by a small group of studio executives, including the team from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra, to engage.

Even before the sides set foot in the room, the bad blood started flowing. The WGA reminded members that back in the 2007-08 strike, the AMPTP tried to resume talks before they broke down a second time because “they weren’t serious about addressing the WGA’s proposals.” The guild also slammed media reports in the trades of “backchannel talks,” which it suggests are rumors entirely being driven by the AMPTP as part of a calculated playbook. The guild said all the commentary and punditry in the press quoting anonymous studio executives about companies being able to write off their losses or minimize the impact are just myths and scare tactics — and that “article after article” has perpetuated that myth.

“Give the town hope, soften us up, and try to use the suffering of other workers and businesses to pressure us to settle. Get us to throw away the power we have collectively accumulated and make us accept a bad deal. It is all part of the playbook,” the guild wrote. “Every move they make at the bargaining table and every rumor away from it needs to be evaluated through the lens of their attempts to get us to accept less. We’re not falling for it.”

The AMPTP in a response late Thursday called the WGA’s rhetoric “unfortunate” and said the purpose of Friday’s meeting was simply to determine “whether we have a willing bargaining partner.”

“This strike has hurt thousands of people in this industry, and we take that very seriously. Our only playbook is getting people back to work,” an AMPTP spokesperson said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass prior to Friday’s meeting issued a statement calling for the strikes to be resolved “immediately” and said her office would be poised to serve as a mediator in helping ease tensions between the two sides.

“Communication reopening between representatives of the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is an encouraging development especially as this historic moment continues to have profoundly negative impacts on our economy and many of our community members,” Bass said. “This important inflection point for our city’s signature industry has caused ripple effects throughout our economy as well as that of the state and the country. The impact has spanned every corner of Los Angeles — from the writers and actors on the picket line trying to make ends meet to keep a roof over their head and food on the table, to businesses who rely on the entertainment industry. The economic conditions of the entertainment industry are changing — and we must react and evolve to this challenge. It is critical that this gets resolved immediately so that Los Angeles gets back on track and I stand ready to personally engage with all the stakeholders in any way possible to help get this done.”

The WGA called for a strike on May 1, leading to the shutdown of development and most TV production domestically. The writers were then joined on strike by SAG-AFTRA on July 13. The DGA reached an agreement with the AMPTP on June 3, and its membership later ratified that deal.