IndieWire’s Consider This Event Returns to Celebrate the Craft and Community of TV

Since premiering on Showtime in late 2021, "Yellowjackets" has become an unstoppable cultural phenomenon.

Since premiering on Showtime in late 2021, “Yellowjackets” has become an unstoppable cultural phenomenon. The series, which hails from creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, tells the thrilling story of a girl’s soccer team that gets stranded in the woods and the shocking consequences that follow the surviving women for the rest of their lives. After racking up seven Emmy nominations in 2022, the series returned in a massive way when its blockbuster Season 2 premiered in March. Some of the show’s biggest stars also made an appearance at IndieWire’s 2022 Consider This Brunch.

With new hits like “Beef” and returning favorites such as “Stranger Things,” Netflix has produced some of the past year’s biggest television blockbusters. Season 4 of “Stranger Things” shattered viewership records for the streaming giant, as fans clearly embraced the darker tone that the Duffer Brothers employed for the penultimate season of their 1980s-inspired series. One of the most acclaimed series of the 21st century, “Stranger Things” has already won 12 Primetime Emmys and appears poised to compete for more this season. And “Beef” became one of this spring’s surprise hits, with fans and critics alike rallying around Lee Sung Jin’s tense story of a road-rage incident that permanently alters two lives. Netflix’s panel at the IndieWire Consider This event will focus on the crafts behind these rich, immersive stories.

“P-Valley” — Katori Hall’s unflinching depiction of life in a Southern strip club — has been a critical darling for its fabulous costumes, earnest portrayal of marginalized communities, and swift ability to react to current events. The panel will cover the second season of the show — and Starz has already announced a third season. IndieWire’s been proud to champion this series from the beginning.

Putting a fresh spin on a beloved IP like “Grease” was a daunting task, but Annabel Oakes and her team rose to the occasion with “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.” The hit Paramount+ series takes place four years prior to the events of the original film, telling the story of Rizzo’s iconic girl gang and their climb to high school prominence in 1954. The dazzling choreography and 1950s production design made the series an immediate hit with viewers and a fitting continuation of the “Grease” legacy.

