Inaugural Hudson Film Festival Launches with ‘She Came to Me’ and ‘Mutt’ in NY State

The inaugural Hudson Film Festival launches August 11 – 13, 2023 in Hudson, New York with the North American premiere of Berlinale opener “She Came to Me,” starring Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, and Anne Hathaway, written and directed by Rebecca Miller. The film will be distributed later this year by Vertical Entertainment.

The international film festival was co-founded by John Maybee, Sarah Peters, and Sonia Marcela Freeman to serve as the flagship of the forthcoming Hudson Valley Film Institute, a non-profit educational arts initiative.

The lineup of feature films includes trans coming-of-age Sundance favorite “Mutt” (Winner, Special Jury Award: Acting, 2023 Sundance Film Festival), “Going Varsity in Mariachi” (Winner, Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award, 2023 Sundance Film Festival), and a 2023 Berlinale premiere in the Panorama section, “Perpetrator,” directed by Jennifer Reeder and starring Alicia Silverstone.

Acclaimed short films screening at the festival include Academy Award-nominated “The Flying Sailor,” Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner “When You Left Me on That Boulevard,” and Locarno Film Festival premiere “In the Big Yard Inside the Teeny-Weeny Pocket.”

In a joint statement, the Hudson Film Festival and Hudson Valley Film Institute co-founders said, “From inception through launch, we have been embraced by the vibrant community of Hudson. It is clear that it is not only our dream to bring the film festival and institute to the city, but that it’s this community’s dream as well. We are honored to build upon the rich film and art history of Hudson, and help usher in a new phase of cinema and economic growth together with our present and future partners.”

Ticket Packages for all access to the 3-day festival are available now, and individual screening tickets go on sale July 11, 2023 at 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT. More details will be available at HudsonFilmFestival.org.