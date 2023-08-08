2023 NYFF Lineup Revealed: Yorgos Lanthimos, Jonathan Glazer, Wim Wenders, Alice Rohrwacher, and More

The 2023 New York Film Festival Main Slate lineup has officially been revealed.

Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, this year’s NYFF Main Slate boasts the latest films from Wim Wenders, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Jonathan Glazer. As previously announced, the festival will open September 29 with Todd Haynes’ “May December,” followed by Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” as the Centerpiece screening. The festival will conclude with Closing Night selection “Ferrari” by Michael Mann, debuting October 15.

The 61st NYFF includes Cannes winners “The Zone of Interest,” helmed by Glazer, “Anatomy of a Fall” directed by Justine Triet, and Wenders’ “Perfect Days,” as well as Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s “About Dry Grasses” and Aki Kaurismäki’s “Fallen Leaves.” Berlinale Silver Bear winner “Music” will also screen.

“The unsettled state of the industry is an unavoidable talking point these days, but my hope is that our festival, as it has done through its 61-year history, will serve as a reminder that the art of cinema is in robust health,” Dennis Lim, Artistic Director of the New York Film Festival, said in an official statement. “The filmmakers in this year’s Main Slate are grappling with eternal questions — about how movies relate to the world, about what it means to make art from life, about the most interesting ways to approach the contemporary moment and the historical past — and the answers they have proposed are thrilling in their variety, ingenuity, and urgency. We can’t wait for our audience, so vital to the festival experience, to discover these 32 new films.”

The NYFF Main Slate selection committee, chaired by Dennis Lim, also includes Florence Almozini, Justin Chang, K. Austin Collins, and Rachel Rosen.

The 2023 Main Slate showcases 32 films from 18 different countries, with directors Glazer, Andrew Haigh, Annie Baker, Bas Devos, Felipe Gálvez, Raven Jackson (an NYFF57 FLC Artists Academy alum), Michael Mann, Rodrigo Moreno, Paul B. Preciado, Wang Bing, and Zhang Lu making their respective NYFF festival debuts. Films featuring Paul Mescal (“All of Us Strangers”), Adam Driver (“Ferrari”), Julianne Moore (“May December”), Jacob Elordi (“Priscilla”), and Emma Stone (“Poor Things”) have already made splashy announcements.

A newly restored short film directed by late auteur Agnès Varda and starring Pier Paolo Pasolini will make its North American premiere at the festival. The short was directed by Varda during the fourth New York Film Festival in 1966. The film will precede Main Slate features “La Chimera” and “Pictures of Ghosts” during screenings.

The Currents, Revivals, Spotlight, and Talks sections for this year’s NYFF will be announced in the coming weeks. The NYFF will offer screenings in all five boroughs of New York City, ranging from partnerships with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Staten Island), BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) (Brooklyn), the Bronx Museum of the Arts (Bronx), Maysles Documentary Center in Harlem, and the Museum of the Moving Image (Queens).

61st New York Film Festival Main Slate

Opening Night

“May December” (previously announced)

Dir. Todd Haynes

Centerpiece (previously announced)

“Priscilla”

Dir. Sofia Coppola

Closing Night (previously announced)

“Ferrari”

Dir. Michael Mann

“About Dry Grasses”

Dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan

“All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”

Dir. Raven Jackson

“All of Us Strangers”

Dir. Andrew Haigh

“Anatomy of a Fall”

Dir. Justine Triet

“The Beast”

Dir. Bertrand Bonello

“La Chimera”

Dir. Alice Rohrwacher

“Close Your Eyes”

Dir. Víctor Erice

“The Delinquents”

Dir. Rodrigo Moreno

“Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World”

Dir. Radu Jude

“Eureka”

Dir. Lisandro Alonso

“Evil Does Not Exist”

Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“Fallen Leaves”

Dir. Aki Kaurismäki

“Green Border”

Dir. Agnieszka Holland

“Here”

Dir. Bas Devos

“In Our Day”

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

“In Water”

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

“Janet Planet”

Dir. Annie Baker

“Kidnapped”

Dir. Marco Bellocchio

“Last Summer”

Dir. Catherine Breillat

“Music”

Dir. Angela Schanelec

“Orlando, My Political Biography”

Dir. Paul B. Preciado

“Perfect Days”

Dir. Wim Wenders

“Pictures of Ghosts”

Dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho

“Poor Things”

Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

“La Práctica”

Dir. Martín Rejtman

“The Settlers”

Dir. Felipe Gálvez

“The Shadowless Tower”

Dir. Zhang Lu

“Youth (Spring)”

Dir. Wang Bing

“The Zone of Interest”

Dir. Jonathan Glazer