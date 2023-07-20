Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ Set for 2023 New York Film Festival

Sofia Coppola will be bringing the rock ‘n roll to the 61st New York Film Festival.

Writer-director Coppola’s “Priscilla” biopic, based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir “Elvis and Me,” will make its North American debut as the Centerpiece screening for NYFF 2023.

“Priscilla” stars Cailee Spaeny as the American icon, with Jacob Elordi portraying Elvis Presley. The Centerpiece screening will take place at Alice Tully Hall on October 6, with this year’s NYFF running from September 29 through October 15.

“I am honored to be back at the New York Film Festival with my new film and to be telling Priscilla Presley’s story, the unseen side of a great American myth,” Coppola said in a press statement.

NYFF Artistic Director Dennis Lim said, “‘Priscilla’ is a culminating triumph for Sofia Coppola, a filmmaker with a singular gift for illuminating the interior lives of her characters. It’s a showcase for a pair of star-making performances and a work of tremendous empathy and emotional nuance. We are looking forward to welcoming Sofia back to the festival with one of her very best films.”

Lim, along with Florence Almozini, Justin Chang, K. Austin Collins, and Rachel Rosen, select the NYFF Main Slate. Todd Haynes’ “May December” was previously announced as the Opening Night selection for the festival.

NYFF Centerpiece screening “Priscilla” marks Coppola’s third film with A24 since her “On the Rocks” and “The Bling Ring.” Coppola also reunites with collaborators cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd, costume designer Stacey Battat, editor Sarah Flack, and production designer Tamara Deverell; original music is provided by the band Phoenix.

Coppola, Youree Henley, and Lorenzo Mieli of The Apartment/Fremantle and American Zoetrope produced the film.

Coppola previously compared “Priscilla” to her 2006 film “Marie Antoinette,” calling Priscilla herself a “quintessential glamour icon” of Americana style in a Vogue interview. “I was just so interested in Priscilla’s story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland,” Coppola said. “She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world — kind of similarly to Marie Antoinette.”

For all the details on “Priscilla,” click here.