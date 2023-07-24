TIFF 2023 Lineup Sets Kate Winslet’s ‘Lee,’ Viggo Mortensen’s ‘The Dead Don’t Hurt,’ and Many More World Premieres

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All film festivals face a challenged season ahead as most onscreen talent will be forced to sit this one out due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Just last week, MGM and Luca Guadagnino yanked “Challengers” from the Venice opening night slot and shifted the movie entirely to April of next year.
But the Toronto International Film Festival forges ahead with a nevertheless starry lineup this year of 60 films across the Galas and Special Presentations sections, as announced Monday morning. The festival will open with Atom Egoyan’s “Seven Veils” and has so far also programmed Taika Waititi’s “Next Goal Wins” and Ladj Ly’s “Les Indésirables.”
Among the world premieres are Ellen Kuras’ “Lee,” starring Kate Winslet as war photographer Lee Miller and Andy Samberg as Life Magazine photographer David E. Scherman; Viggo Mortensen’s directorial effort “The Dead Don’t Hurt,” a Western starring himself and Vicky Krieps; Craig Gillespie’s GameStop short squeeze biopic “Dumb Money” with Paul Dano and Pete Davidson; Sophie Dupuis’ “Solo” starring Theodore Pellerin as an emerging drag queen; Tony Goldwyn’s “Ezra” starring Robert De Niro and Rose Byrne; Mahalia Belo’s “The We End Start From” with Jodie Comer, Katherine Waterston, and Benedict Cumberbatch; Michael Keaton’s “Knox Goes Away” starring Al Pacino and James Marsden; Kristin Scott Thomas’ family saga “North Star” with Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, and herself; David Yates’ Netflix drama “Pain Hustlers” with Emily Blunt and Chris Evans; Maggie Betts’ legal drama “The Burial” with Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, and Jurnee Smollett; Swede filmmaker Lukas Moodysson’s “Together 99,” sequel to his 2000 film “Together”; and Anna Kendrick’s feature directing debut “Woman of the Hour.”
Most of these people won’t be able to promote their films in person at the festival (or anywhere else) due to work stoppage orders and conditions of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. But the films play on.
A number of high-profile films not billed as world premieres mean they either played Cannes or, if we haven’t seen them, they’e been slotted for Telluride (whose lineup is hush-hushed until Labor Day weekend) or Venice (which unveils its full lineup on July 25). Those include Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers,” Richard Linklater’s “Hitman,” Kitty Green’s “The Royal Hotel,” Michel Franco’s “Memory,” Christos Nikou’s “Fingernails,” Ethan Hawke’s “Wildcat,” Bertrand Bonello’s “The Beast,” George C. Wolfe’s “Rustin,” and more.
See the full TIFF 2023 Galas and Special Presentations lineups below.
Gala Presentations
*Previously announced
“Concrete Utopia,” Um Tae-Hwa | South Korea
North American Premiere
“Dumb Money,” Craig Gillespie | USA
World Premiere
“Fair Play,” Chloe Domont | USA
International Premiere
“Flora and Son,” John Carney | Ireland/USA
Canadian Premiere
“Hate to Love: Nickelback,” Leigh Brooks | Canada
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
“Lee,” Ellen Kuras | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title – US Rights Available
“Next Goal Wins,” Taika Waititi | USA
World Premiere
“NYAD,” Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA
International Premiere
“Punjab ’95,” Honey Trehan | India
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
“Solo,” Sophie Dupuis | Canada
World Premiere
Sales Title – US Rights Available
“The End We Start From,” Mahalia Belo | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title – North American Rights Available
“The Movie Emperor,” Ning Hao | China
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
“The New Boy,” Warwick Thornton | Australia
North American Premiere
Sales Title – North American Rights Available
“The Royal Hotel,” Kitty Green | Australia/United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere
Special Presentations
*Previously announced
“A Difficult Year,” Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | France
International Premiere
Sales Title – US Rights Available
“A Normal Family,” Hur Jin-ho | South Korea
World Premiere
Sales Title – North American Rights Available
“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson | USA
World Premiere
“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet | France
Canadian Premiere
“Close to You,” Dominic Savage | Canada/United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title – Worldwide Rights Available
“Days of Happiness,” Chloé Robichaud | Canada
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
“El Rapto,” Daniela Goggi | Argentina
North American Premiere
Sales Title – North American Rights Available
“Ezra,” Tony Goldwyn | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title – International and U.S. Rights Available
“Fingernails,” Christos Nikou | USA
International Premiere
“Four Daughters,” Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi Arabia
North American Premiere
Sales Title – Some Rights Available
“His Three Daughters,” Azazel Jacobs | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
“Hitman,” Richard Linklater | USA
North American Premiere
Sales Title – US Rights Available
“In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon,” Alex Gibney | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
“Kidnapped,” Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/Germany
North American Premiere
“Knox Goes Away,” Michael Keaton | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title – US Rights Available
“La Chimera,” Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/Switzerland
North American Premiere
“Last Summer,” Catherine Breillat | France
North American Premiere
*”Les Indésirables,” Ladj Ly | France
World Premiere
Sales Title – North America Rights Available
“Memory,” Michel Franco | USA/Mexico
North American Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
“Monster,” Kore-eda Hirokazu | Japan
North American Premiere
“Mother Couch,” Niclas Larsson | USA
World Premiere
“North Star,” Kristin Scott Thomas | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
“One Life,” James Hawes | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
“Pain Hustlers,” David Yates | USA
World Premiere
“Poolman,” Chris Pine | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title – Some Rights Available
“Reptile,” Grant Singer | USA
World Premiere
“Rustin,” George C. Wolfe | USA
International Premiere
“Seven Veils,” Atom Egoyan | Canada
World Premiere
Sales Title – US Rights Available
“Shoshana,” Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/Italy
World Premiere
Sales Title – North American Rights Available
“Sing Sing,” Greg Kwedar | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title – US Rights Available
“Smugglers,” Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea
North American Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
“Swan Song,” Chelsea McMullan | Canada
World Premiere
Sales Title – Some Rights Available
“The Beast,” Bertrand Bonello | France/Canada
North American Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
“The Burial,” Maggie Betts | USA
World Premiere
“The Convert,” Lee Tamahori | Australia/New Zealand
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
“The Critic,” Anand Tucker | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title – Some Rights Available
“The Dead Don’t Hurt,” Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/Denmark
World Premiere
Sales Title – Worldwide Rights Available
“The Holdovers,” Alexander Payne | USA
International Premiere
“The Peasants,” DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/Lithuania
World Premiere
Sales Title – Some Rights Available
“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USA
Canadian Premiere
“Together 99,” Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/Denmark
World Premiere
“Unicorns,” Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/Sweden
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
“Uproar,” Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New Zealand
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
“Wicked Little Letters,” Thea Sharrock | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
“Wildcat,” Ethan Hawke | USA
International Premiere
Sales Title – North American Rights Available
“Woman of the Hour,” Anna Kendrick | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title – US Rights Available
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.