TIFF 2023 Lineup Sets Kate Winslet’s ‘Lee,’ Viggo Mortensen’s ‘The Dead Don’t Hurt,’ and Many More World Premieres

All film festivals face a challenged season ahead as most onscreen talent will be forced to sit this one out due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Just last week, MGM and Luca Guadagnino yanked “Challengers” from the Venice opening night slot and shifted the movie entirely to April of next year.

But the Toronto International Film Festival forges ahead with a nevertheless starry lineup this year of 60 films across the Galas and Special Presentations sections, as announced Monday morning. The festival will open with Atom Egoyan’s “Seven Veils” and has so far also programmed Taika Waititi’s “Next Goal Wins” and Ladj Ly’s “Les Indésirables.”

Among the world premieres are Ellen Kuras’ “Lee,” starring Kate Winslet as war photographer Lee Miller and Andy Samberg as Life Magazine photographer David E. Scherman; Viggo Mortensen’s directorial effort “The Dead Don’t Hurt,” a Western starring himself and Vicky Krieps; Craig Gillespie’s GameStop short squeeze biopic “Dumb Money” with Paul Dano and Pete Davidson; Sophie Dupuis’ “Solo” starring Theodore Pellerin as an emerging drag queen; Tony Goldwyn’s “Ezra” starring Robert De Niro and Rose Byrne; Mahalia Belo’s “The We End Start From” with Jodie Comer, Katherine Waterston, and Benedict Cumberbatch; Michael Keaton’s “Knox Goes Away” starring Al Pacino and James Marsden; Kristin Scott Thomas’ family saga “North Star” with Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, and herself; David Yates’ Netflix drama “Pain Hustlers” with Emily Blunt and Chris Evans; Maggie Betts’ legal drama “The Burial” with Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, and Jurnee Smollett; Swede filmmaker Lukas Moodysson’s “Together 99,” sequel to his 2000 film “Together”; and Anna Kendrick’s feature directing debut “Woman of the Hour.”

Most of these people won’t be able to promote their films in person at the festival (or anywhere else) due to work stoppage orders and conditions of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. But the films play on.

A number of high-profile films not billed as world premieres mean they either played Cannes or, if we haven’t seen them, they’e been slotted for Telluride (whose lineup is hush-hushed until Labor Day weekend) or Venice (which unveils its full lineup on July 25). Those include Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers,” Richard Linklater’s “Hitman,” Kitty Green’s “The Royal Hotel,” Michel Franco’s “Memory,” Christos Nikou’s “Fingernails,” Ethan Hawke’s “Wildcat,” Bertrand Bonello’s “The Beast,” George C. Wolfe’s “Rustin,” and more.

See the full TIFF 2023 Galas and Special Presentations lineups below.

Gala Presentations

*Previously announced

“Concrete Utopia,” Um Tae-Hwa | South Korea

North American Premiere

“Dumb Money,” Craig Gillespie | USA

World Premiere

“Fair Play”

“Fair Play,” Chloe Domont | USA

International Premiere

“Flora and Son,” John Carney | Ireland/USA

Canadian Premiere

“Hate to Love: Nickelback,” Leigh Brooks | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Lee,” Ellen Kuras | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

“Next Goal Wins,” Taika Waititi | USA

World Premiere

“NYAD,” Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA

International Premiere

“Punjab ’95,” Honey Trehan | India

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Solo,” Sophie Dupuis | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

“Next Goal Wins” Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Searchlight Pictures

“The End We Start From,” Mahalia Belo | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

“The Movie Emperor,” Ning Hao | China

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“The New Boy,” Warwick Thornton | Australia

North American Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

“The Royal Hotel,” Kitty Green | Australia/United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

“The End We Start From”

Special Presentations

*Previously announced



“A Difficult Year,” Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | France

International Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

“A Normal Family,” Hur Jin-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson | USA

World Premiere

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet | France

Canadian Premiere

“Close to You,” Dominic Savage | Canada/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – Worldwide Rights Available

“Days of Happiness,” Chloé Robichaud | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“El Rapto,” Daniela Goggi | Argentina

North American Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Ezra,” Tony Goldwyn | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – International and U.S. Rights Available

“Fingernails,” Christos Nikou | USA

International Premiere

“Four Daughters,” Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi Arabia

North American Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available

“His Three Daughters,” Azazel Jacobs | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Hitman,” Richard Linklater | USA

North American Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

“His Three Daughters”

“In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon,” Alex Gibney | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Kidnapped,” Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/Germany

North American Premiere

“Knox Goes Away,” Michael Keaton | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

“La Chimera,” Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/Switzerland

North American Premiere

“Last Summer,” Catherine Breillat | France

North American Premiere

*”Les Indésirables,” Ladj Ly | France

World Premiere

Sales Title – North America Rights Available

“Memory,” Michel Franco | USA/Mexico

North American Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Monster,” Kore-eda Hirokazu | Japan

North American Premiere

“Mother Couch,” Niclas Larsson | USA

World Premiere

“North Star,” Kristin Scott Thomas | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“La Chimera” NEON

“One Life,” James Hawes | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Pain Hustlers,” David Yates | USA

World Premiere

“Poolman,” Chris Pine | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available

“Reptile,” Grant Singer | USA

World Premiere

“Rustin,” George C. Wolfe | USA

International Premiere

“Seven Veils,” Atom Egoyan | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

“Shoshana,” Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/Italy

World Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

“The Dead Don’t Hurt” / photo by Marcel Zyskind

“Sing Sing,” Greg Kwedar | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

“Smugglers,” Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea

North American Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Swan Song,” Chelsea McMullan | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available

“The Beast,” Bertrand Bonello | France/Canada

North American Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“The Burial,” Maggie Betts | USA

World Premiere

“The Convert,” Lee Tamahori | Australia/New Zealand

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“The Critic,” Anand Tucker | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available

“The Dead Don’t Hurt,” Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/Denmark

World Premiere

Sales Title – Worldwide Rights Available

“The Holdovers,” Alexander Payne | USA

International Premiere

“The Peasants,” DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/Lithuania

World Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available

“The Zone of Interest”

“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USA

Canadian Premiere

“Together 99,” Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/Denmark

World Premiere

“Unicorns,” Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/Sweden

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Uproar,” Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New Zealand

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Wicked Little Letters,” Thea Sharrock | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

“Wildcat,” Ethan Hawke | USA

International Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

“Woman of the Hour,” Anna Kendrick | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available