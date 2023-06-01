Brendan Fraser, Stephanie Hsu, and Jeremy O. Harris Among 2023 Tribeca Festival Jury

The 2023 Tribeca Festival has officially unveiled its star-studded jury.

This year’s festival takes place June 7-18 and includes a range of feature narrative, documentary, and animated films. The jury for films in competition consists of Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu, Zoey Deutch, Noah Centineo, Dianna Agron, Zazie Beetz, Chloë Grace Moretz, Katie Siegel, Nina Dobrev, Piper Perabo, Andrew Ahn, Mark Duplass, Stephen Kay, and Clea DuVall, plus Chance the Rapper and Jeremy O. Harris.

The jury will select storytellers and artists from 15 different competition categories, as well as present the Nora Ephron Award.

“We are thrilled to announce the jury for the 2023 Tribeca Festival,” Nancy Lefkowitz, Tribeca Festival’s executive vice president of artist relations and special events, said. “The diversity of perspectives and experiences across all verticals are representative of the myriad voices reflected in this year’s program.”

All award winners will be announced at the Tribeca Festival ceremony June 15.

U2 documentary “Kiss the Future” is set to open the festival, with a special 30th-anniversary screening of “A Bronx Tale” closing the festival on June 17. After the movie, the film’s director and star and Tribeca co-founder Robert De Niro, producer Jane Rosenthal, and writer and co-star Chazz Palminteri will participate in a live conversation with David Remnick, the editor-in-chief of The New Yorker.

2023 Tribeca boasts an impressive lineup of talks and reunions for this year’s program, with David Fincher in conversation with Steven Soderbergh as part of the festival’s Directors series. Patty Jenkins and Katie Holmes will also participate. Paul McCartney is set to be in conversation with Conan O’Brien for a recording of the podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” while John Mellencamp will speak with David Letterman and Lin-Manuel Miranda sits down with Rosie Perez. A 25th-anniversary reunion of “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” features Kevin Sullivan and Angela Bassett, and Jane Fonda will receive the Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award from presenter Alicia Keys, followed by a conversation with Robin Roberts.

To see the full Tribeca Festival film lineup, click here.