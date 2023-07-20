2023 Venice Immersive Programming Highlights International VR Leaders

The 2023 Venice Immersive program has been unveiled.

The annual programming features 44 projects from 25 countries, with Singing Chen serving as jury president. The selection of projects for the XR – Extended Reality section will take place during the 80th Venice International Film Festival from August 30 to September 9. The official program is hosted on the Venice Immersive Island (island of Lazzaretto Vecchio), a short distance from the Lido di Venezia.

Venice Immersive is entirely devoted to immersive media and includes all XR means of creative expression: 360° videos and XR works of any length, including installations and virtual worlds. Twenty-eight projects are debuting in Competition, with 10 projects Out of Competition which have already been released or premiered elsewhere internationally in the past year since the last edition of the Venice International Film Festival.

The Venice Immersive World on VRChat will present a virtual presentation, with the Worlds Gallery section showcasing a selection of 24 virtual worlds, presented in guided World Hops Tours for an immersive guided tour for audiences.

The jury members include president Singing Chen whose latest VR Experience “The Man Who Couldn’t Leave” won the 2022 Venice Immersive Best Experience; 3DAR CEO and co-founder German Heller (“Paper Birds,” “Gloomy Eyes”); and Pedro Harres (“Castillo y el Armado”). The jury will award the following prizes: the Venice Immersive Grand Prize, the Venice Immersive Special Jury Prize, and the Venice Immersive Achievement Prize.

In addition to the VR experiences in and out of competition, the Venice Immersive program hosts six projects developed during the Biennale College Cinema VR 1, produced thanks to a grant, plus five projects developed in the international workshop of the previous editions.

The Venice International Film Festival virtual reality programming was founded in 2016, with the first official competition for works in VR launched in 2017. By 2022, the program was renamed Venice Immersive.

See the full 2023 Venice Immersive lineup below.

VENICE IMMERSIVE In Competition

EMPEREUR (EMPEROR)

by MARION BURGER, ILAN COHEN France, Germany / 35’

SONGS FOR A PASSERBY by CELINE DAEMEN Netherlands / 25’

TULPAMANCER

by MARC DA COSTA, MATTHEW NIEDERHAUSER USA / 20’

REMEMBER THIS PLACE: 31°20’46’’N 34°46’46’’E by PATRICIA ECHEVERRIA LIRAS

Palestine, Qatar, Spain / 25’

LETTERS FROM DRANCY by DARREN EMERSON USA, UK / 22’

THE IMAGINARY FRIEND

by STEYE HALLEMA Netherlands, Belgium, France / 26’

WALLACE & GROMIT IN THE GRAND GETAWAY

by FINBAR HAWKINS, BRAM TTWHEAM, LAWRENCE BENETT France, UK / 60’

SEN

by KEISUKE ITOH Japan / 15’

MY NAME IS O90 by SIYEON KIM South Korea / 14’

COMFORTLESS

by GINA KIM

South Korea, USA / 15’

BODY OF MINE

by CAMERON KOSTOPOULOS USA / 20’

ONEROOM-BABEL by SANGHEE LEE South Korea / 15’

CHEN XIANG VR

by LIU YUEJUN, WU NANNI, SHI TAO, XU JINGQIU China / 45’

FLOW

by ADRIAAN LOKMAN Netherlands, France / 15’

HOME

by TEMSUYANGER LONGKUMER UK / 32’

PEUPLER (POPULATE)

by MAYA MOUAWAD, CYRIL LAURIER France, Lebanon / 10’

FLOATING WITH SPIRITS

by JUANITA ONZAGA

Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands / 31’

SYUHASUU (FREQUENCY) by ELLIE OMIYA

Japan / 25’

PEPITOS: THE BEAK SAGA

by RUXANDRA GABRIELA POPESCU UK, USA / 13’

JIM HENSON’S THE STORYTELLER: THE SEVEN RAVENS by PAUL RAPHAËL, FÉLIX LAJEUNESSE

Canada, USA / 20’

PERENNIALS

by ZOE ROELLIN USA / 17’

FINALMENTE EU (FINALLY ME) by MARCIO SAL

Brazil / 14’

GARGOYLE DOYLE

by ETHAN SHAFTEL

USA, Argentina, Austria / 38’

AUFWIND (UPWIND) by FLORIAN SIEBERT Germany / 28’

HORSE CANYON by NPROWLER Canada / 60’

SHADOWTIME

by SISTER SYLVESTER, DENIZ TORTUM Netherlands, USA, Turkey / 20’

COMPLEX 7 by FINS USA / 30’

SPOTS OF LIGHT

by ADAM WEINGROD Israel, Canada / 14’

Best of Immersive – Out of Competition

(international selection of the best works that have been released or premiered elsewhere since the last edition of the Venice International Film Festival)

ANOTHER FISHERMAN’S TALE

by ALEXIS MOROZ, BALTHAZAR AUXIETRE France / 240’

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH’S CONQUEST OF THE SKIES by LEWIS BALL

UK, USA / 22’

THE FIRST INGREDIENT: TALES FROM SODA ISLAND – CH. 7 by SIMONE FOUGNIER

USA / 17’

SPACE EXPLORERS: BLUE MARBLE – ORBIT 1 by FÉLIX LAJEUNESSE, PAUL RAPHAËL Canada / 24’

THE UTILITY ROOM by LIONEL MARSDEN UK / 80’

CONSENSUS GENTIUM by KAREN PALMER UK, USA / 25’

FORAGER

by WINSLOW PORTER, ELIE ZANANIRI USA / 8’

OVER THE RAINBOW by CRAIG QUINTERO Taipei / 11’

PIXEL RIPPED 1978 by ANA RIBEIRO USA / 20’

GAUDI, L’ATELIER DU DIVIN

by STÉPHANE LANDOWSKI, GAËL CABOUAT France, Japan / 17’

Biennale College Cinema – VR – Out of Competition

QUEER UTOPIA: ACT I CRUISING

by LUI AVALLOS producer: RODRIGO MOREIRA

Portugal, Brazil / 25’

developed during the Biennale College Cinema VR, 6th edition (2021/2022)

TALES OF THE MARCH

by STEFANO CASERTANO, producers: STEFANO CASERTANO, TIM DEUSSEN Germany, Italy / 12’

developed during the Biennale College Cinema VR, 5th edition (2020/2021)

FIRST DAY

by VALERIY KORSHUNOV, producer: SVITLANA KORSHUNOVA

Ukraine / 15’

produced with the grant from Biennale College Cinema VR, 7th edition (2022/2023)

HUMAN VIOLINS – PRELUDE

by IOANA MISCHIE, producers: IOANA MISCHIE, SORIN BAICAN, JEREMY SAHEL & co Romania, France / 19’

developed during the Biennale College Cinema VR, 5th edition (2021/2022)

ORIGEN

by EMILIA SÁNCHEZ CHIQUETTI, producer: EMILIA SÁNCHEZ CHIQUETTI Brazil / 25’

developed during the Biennale College Cinema VR, 5th edition (2020/2021)

A VOCAL LANDSCAPE

by OMID ZAREI, ANNE JEPPESEN, producers: OMID ZAREI, ANNE JEPPESEN Denmark, USA / 14’

developed during the Biennale College Cinema VR, 4th edition (2019/2020)

Worlds Gallery

A TRIP IN THE FOREST by Thrіll

BEYOND A BIT – 想像のちょっと先へ by EstyOctober

BREAK SET by PK

CLUB DEVIATE by TOTC

CUBES (EXPERIMENTAL) by phi16

CYBERLOVE OKINAWA ˸˸˸ 沖縄 by Artsy Glitch

DRAGON_TOWN by COMA.

EPILOGUE. CHAPTER 1. by DrMorro

EPILOGUE. CHAPTER 2. by DrMorro

EXHIBITION ⁄ LITTLE TRAITORS by haruki_haru

FATBOY SLIM – EAT, SLEEP, VR, REPEAT by Fatboy Slim, ENGAGE XR and Anglo Management

IY MMD WORLD by Iris Alias

LUMINESCENT LEDGE by Thorinair

PASS OF TIME by Karl Kroenen

REALITY IS WRONG by sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ – ᴡᴀᴛᴇʀ

STORM DRAIN by @CattusEx

TARRIED PRECIPICE by Karl Koronan

TERRA COTTA VALLEY by Octuplex

THAD MANDELBOX by Thad Gyther

THAD RECURSIVE GARDEN by Thad Gyther

THAD RECURSIVE ROOM by Thad Gyther

THE SPARK OF THE WORLD by TSMRE

VEINPRM0118 by VEIN_A

ZEP’S PARTICLE HELL by Zepwlert

14 IMMERSIVE STORY PROJECTS

14 Immersive Story Projects (9 from Europe and 5 from the rest of the world), including fiction, documentaries and animation films and other interactive installation experiences. All the projects have 30% of their budget guaranteed.

11 PROJECTS AT BIENNALE COLLEGE CINEMA VR

11 projects developed during the Biennale College Cinema VR workshop, seventh edition, in various phases of development, from pre-production to post production.