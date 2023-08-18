Surprise Lil Nas X Documentary ‘Long Live Montero’ to Make World Debut at TIFF

Lil Nas X is taking the “Old Town Road” to Toronto. The Grammy-winning musician is at the center of documentary “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero,” which was filmed behind the scenes of his first tour. The doc will debut at 2023 TIFF as part of the Gala programming.

Per the official synopsis, the film is a “remarkably intimate portrait of an artist navigating identity, family, expectations and acceptance, all while reflecting on his place within the legacy of Black, queer performers.” The feature was shot over the course of 60 days with unparalleled access to Lil Nas X, aka Montero Hill, who embarks on an emotional odyssey through the creation and performance of the critically acclaimed “Long Live Montero” show.

“Long Live Montero” is co-directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, both Oscar nominees. Estrada previously helmed “Blindspotting” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” and directed music videos for Billie Eilish, Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Katy Perry, and Carly Rae Jepsen. Manuel’s cinematography and directing credits include the Academy Award-nominated “Time,” Sundance jury winner “Alone,” “America,” and “This Body.”

“Long Live Montero” is produced by RadicalMedia, the company behind Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).” The film is produced in association with Sony Music Entertainment’s (SME) Premium Content Division, Columbia Records, and Museum & Crane.

“‘Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero’ is a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said. “In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape. The film’s captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to host Lil Nas X at TIFF this year.”

The 2023 TIFF festival will close out with the highly-anticipated Netflix documentary “Sly” about Sylvester Stallone’s filmography and cinematic legacy.