Sundance Film Festival Sets 2024 Key Dates for 40th Anniversary

The countdown to 2024 Sundance Film Festival begins.

The leading indie film festival returns in person for 2024, taking place January 18 through 28 in Park City, Utah. The 2024 Sundance edition will celebrate the festival’s 40th anniversary, with a robust selection of films available online in addition to the in-person screenings.

The program full of discovery and cinematic expression will comprise feature films, short films, episodic, and innovative storytelling in New Frontier. Submissions for 2024 Sundance open May 11, with the programming team screening submissions for consideration collected via FilmFreeway.

For Features, the early deadline to submit is August 11, the official deadline is September 4, and the late deadline is September 25.

For Shorts, the early deadline is July 31, the official deadline is August 18, and the late deadline is September 4.

For Episodic, the early deadline is August 7, the official deadline is September 1, and the late deadline is September 18.

For New Frontier, the early deadline is August 4, the official deadline is August 21, and the late deadline is September 1.

The Sundance Film Festival is an artist program of the non-profit Sundance Institute. Proceeds earned through Festival ticket sales go to uplifting and developing emerging artists on a year-round basis through focused labs, direct grants, fellowships, residencies, and more.

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival marks the first program under Eugene Hernandez as festival director. The IndieWire co-founder serves as the Sundance Institute’s head of public programming, succeeding Tabitha Jackson, who exited the position in June. Hernandez recently served as senior VP of film at Lincoln Center, which runs the New York Film Festival.

Hernandez joined Sundance Institute’s core leadership team in November 2022, reporting to CEO Joana Vicente, who ran the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in the interim.

“It’s a full-circle moment as Eugene has been inextricably connected to Sundance for more than 25 years, ever since he came to the Festival in the mid-1990s to build IndieWire, an online community for indie film. He’s been at the forefront of supporting independent artists and deeply invested in the careers of storytellers and the field as a whole,” Vicente said of Hernandez. “I am thrilled that he will be the next Festival Director and that he is joining the Institute’s leadership team.”

This year’s Sundance Film Festival saw record-breaking deals and critically acclaimed features like “Fair Play,” “Infinity Pool,” “Earth Mama,” “Eileen,” “Past Lives,” “Passages,” “Judy Blume Forever,” and more. The best films of the festival culminated in “A Thousand and One” winning the Grand Jury prize. The complete list of how to watch IndieWire’s 2023 Sundance favorites is here.