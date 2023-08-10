TIFF 2023 Centerpiece Program Showcases Aki Kaurismäki, Wim Wenders, Agnieszka Holland, and More

The Toronto International Film Festival continues to expand its 2023 lineup with 47 films from 45 countries in the Centerpiece program, previously known as Contemporary World Cinema. The highlights include Cannes Film Festival winners “Fallen Leaves” from Aki Kaurismäki and “Perfect Days” from Wim Wenders as well as Agnieszka Holland’s Venice-bound “Green Border.” See the full lineup below.

“We are very excited to present the new Centrepiece program, a cinematic journey that transcends boundaries and embraces the art of human experience,” said Anita Lee, TIFF Chief Programming Officer, in an official statement. “The rebranding of the TIFF program, formerly Contemporary World Cinema, is a reflection of the festival’s vision to provide an elevated platform for international cinema, for acclaimed titles from festivals around the globe, highly anticipated premieres from Canadian and international talents, and the latest work of influential filmmaking luminaries.”

Centerpiece Program 2023

About Dry Grasses (Kuru Otlar Üstüne) Nuri Bilge Ceylan | Turkey/France/Germany/Sweden

North American Premiere

Luminaries

A Happy Day Hisham Zaman | Norway/Denmark

World Premiere

A Ravaging Wind (El Viento Que Arrasa) Paula Hernández | Argentina/Uruguay

World Premiere

A Road to A Village (गाउ आएको बाटो) Nabin Subba | Nepal

World Premiere

Banel & Adama (Banel e Adama) Ramata-Toulaye Sy | France/Senegal/Mali

North American Premiere

Chuck Chuck Baby Janis Pugh | United Kingdom

International Premiere

City of Wind (сэр сэр салхи) Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir |

France/Mongolia/Portugal/Netherlands/Qatar/Germany

North American Premiere

Close Your Eyes (Cerrar Los Ojos) Víctor Erice | Spain/Argentina

North American Premiere

Luminaries

Death of a Whistleblower Ian Gabriel | South Africa

World Premiere

Fallen Leaves (Kuolleet lehdet) Aki Kaurismäki | Finland/Germany

Canadian Premiere

Luminaries

Fitting In Molly McGlynn | Canada

Canadian Premiere

Sloan Science on Film Showcase, supported by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation

Green Border (Zielona Granica) Agnieszka Holland | Poland/Czech Republic/France/Belgium

North American Premiere

Luminaries

Hey, Viktor! Cody Lightning | Canada

Canadian Premiere

Holiday Edoardo Gabbriellini | Italy

World Premiere

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (Vampire humaniste cherche suicidaire consentant)

Ariane Louis-Seize | Canada

North American Premiere

I Do Not Come To You By Chance Ishaya Bako | Nigeria

World Premiere

In Flames Zarrar Kahn | Canada/Pakistan

North American Premiere

Inshallah a Boy (Inshallah Walad) Amjad Al Rasheed | Jordan/France/Saudi Arabia/Qatar/Egypt

North American Premiere

Irena’s Vow Louise Archambault | Canada/Poland

World Premiere

Je’vida Katja Gauriloff | Finland

Canadian Premiere

Kanaval Henri Pardo | Canada/Luxembourg

World Premiere

Limbo Ivan Sen | Australia

North American Premiere

Lost Ladies (Laapataa Ladies) Kiran Rao | India

World Premiere

Mountains Monica Sorelle | USA

International Premiere

National Anthem Luke Gilford | USA

International Premiere

Perfect Days Wim Wenders | Japan

Canadian Premiere

Robot Dreams Pablo Berger | Spain/France

North American Premiere

Shadow of Fire Shinya Tsukamoto | Japan

North American Premiere

Shayda Noora Niasari | Australia

Canadian Premiere

Sira Apolline Traoré | Burkina Faso/Senegal/France/Germany

North American Premiere

Snow Leopard (Xue Bao) Pema Tseden | China

North American Premiere

Sweet Dreams Ena Sendijarević | Netherlands/ Sweden/ Indonesia/France

North American Premiere

The Breaking Ice Anthony Chen | China

North American Premiere

The Delinquents Rodrigo Moreno | Argentina/Brazil/Luxembourg/Chile

North American Premiere

The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed Joanna Arnow | USA

North American Premiere

The Monk and the Gun Pawo Choyning Dorji | Bhutan/France/USA/Taiwan

International Premiere

The Nature of Love (Simple Comme Sylvain) Monia Chokri | Canada/France

North American Premiere

The Reeds (Son Hasat) Cemil Ağacıkoğlu | Turkey/Bulgaria

World Premiere

The Settlers (Los Colonos) Felipe Gálvez Haberle | Chile/Argentina/France/Denmark/United

Kingdom/Taiwan/Sweden/Germany

North American Premiere

The Teachers’ Lounge Ilker Çatak | Germany

North American Premiere

They Shot the Piano Player (Dispararon Al Pianista) Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal | Spain/France

Canadian Premiere

Toll (Pedágio) Carolina Markowicz | Brazil/Portugal

World Premiere

Upon Open Sky (A Cielo Abierto) Mariana Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga | Mexico/Spain

North American Premiere

We Grown Now Minhal Baig | USA

World Premiere

Woodland (WALD) Elisabeth Scharang | Austria

World Premiere

Your Mother’s Son (Anak Ka Ng Ina Mo) Jun Robles Lana | Philippines

World Premiere

Galas

A Normal Family Hur Jin-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

Finestkind Brian Helgeland | USA

World Premiere

Smugglers Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea

North American Premiere

Thank You For Coming Karan Boolani | India

World Premiere

Special Presentations

Daddio Christy Hall | United States

International Premiere

El Sabor de la Navidad Alejandro Lozano | Mexico

World Premiere

Evil Does Not Exist Ryûsuke Hamaguchi | Japan

North American Premiere

Quiz Lady Jessica Yu | USA

World Premiere

Ru Charles-Olivier Michaud | Canada

World Premiere

The Movie Teller Lone Scherfig | Spain/France/Chile

World Premiere

The Promised Land Nikolaj Arcel | Denmark/Germany/Sweden

Canadian Premiere

Documentary

I am Sirat A collaboration between Deepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja | Canada

World Premiere

This year’s TIFF will open with Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron” and close with Thom Zimny’s “Sly.” The fest also recently announced a star-filled Galas and Special Presentations slate that features new work from Michael Keaton, Anna Kendrick, Viggo Mortensen, and others. The festival also rolled out its documentary slate that includes mainstays like Alex Gibney and Frederick Wiseman, its forward-looking Platform section, and its always-wild Midnight Madness and Discovery slates.

TIFF 2023 runs September 7 through 17, 2023.