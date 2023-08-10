×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Read Next: Martin Scorsese’s Favorite Movies: 65 Films the Director Wants You to See
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

TIFF 2023 Centerpiece Program Showcases Aki Kaurismäki, Wim Wenders, Agnieszka Holland, and More

"Fallen Leaves," "Perfect Day," and "Green Border" are among the recent wave of titles announced at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Aki Kaurismäki's Fallen Leaves
"Fallen Leaves"
Courtesy MUBI
Share

The Toronto International Film Festival continues to expand its 2023 lineup with 47 films from 45 countries in the Centerpiece program, previously known as Contemporary World Cinema. The highlights include Cannes Film Festival winners “Fallen Leaves” from Aki Kaurismäki and “Perfect Days” from Wim Wenders as well as Agnieszka Holland’s Venice-bound “Green Border.” See the full lineup below.

“We are very excited to present the new Centrepiece program, a cinematic journey that transcends boundaries and embraces the art of human experience,” said Anita Lee, TIFF Chief Programming Officer, in an official statement. “The rebranding of the TIFF program, formerly Contemporary World Cinema, is a reflection of the festival’s vision to provide an elevated platform for international cinema, for acclaimed titles from festivals around the globe, highly anticipated premieres from Canadian and international talents, and the latest work of influential filmmaking luminaries.”

Centerpiece Program 2023
About Dry Grasses (Kuru Otlar Üstüne) Nuri Bilge Ceylan | Turkey/France/Germany/Sweden
North American Premiere

Luminaries
A Happy Day Hisham Zaman | Norway/Denmark
World Premiere

A Ravaging Wind (El Viento Que Arrasa) Paula Hernández | Argentina/Uruguay
World Premiere

A Road to A Village (गाउ आएको बाटो) Nabin Subba | Nepal
World Premiere

Banel & Adama (Banel e Adama) Ramata-Toulaye Sy | France/Senegal/Mali
North American Premiere

Chuck Chuck Baby Janis Pugh | United Kingdom
International Premiere

City of Wind (сэр сэр салхи) Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir |
France/Mongolia/Portugal/Netherlands/Qatar/Germany
North American Premiere

Close Your Eyes (Cerrar Los Ojos) Víctor Erice | Spain/Argentina
North American Premiere
Luminaries

Death of a Whistleblower Ian Gabriel | South Africa
World Premiere

Fallen Leaves (Kuolleet lehdet) Aki Kaurismäki | Finland/Germany
Canadian Premiere
Luminaries

Fitting In Molly McGlynn | Canada
Canadian Premiere
Sloan Science on Film Showcase, supported by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation

Green Border (Zielona Granica) Agnieszka Holland | Poland/Czech Republic/France/Belgium
North American Premiere
Luminaries

Hey, Viktor! Cody Lightning | Canada
Canadian Premiere

Holiday Edoardo Gabbriellini | Italy
World Premiere

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (Vampire humaniste cherche suicidaire consentant)
Ariane Louis-Seize | Canada
North American Premiere

I Do Not Come To You By Chance Ishaya Bako | Nigeria
World Premiere

In Flames Zarrar Kahn | Canada/Pakistan
North American Premiere

Inshallah a Boy (Inshallah Walad) Amjad Al Rasheed | Jordan/France/Saudi Arabia/Qatar/Egypt
North American Premiere

Irena’s Vow Louise Archambault | Canada/Poland
World Premiere

Je’vida Katja Gauriloff | Finland
Canadian Premiere

Kanaval Henri Pardo | Canada/Luxembourg
World Premiere

Limbo Ivan Sen | Australia
North American Premiere

Lost Ladies (Laapataa Ladies) Kiran Rao | India
World Premiere

Mountains Monica Sorelle | USA
International Premiere

National Anthem Luke Gilford | USA
International Premiere

Perfect Days Wim Wenders | Japan
Canadian Premiere

Robot Dreams Pablo Berger | Spain/France
North American Premiere

Shadow of Fire Shinya Tsukamoto | Japan
North American Premiere

Shayda Noora Niasari | Australia
Canadian Premiere

Sira Apolline Traoré | Burkina Faso/Senegal/France/Germany
North American Premiere

Snow Leopard (Xue Bao) Pema Tseden | China
North American Premiere

Sweet Dreams Ena Sendijarević | Netherlands/ Sweden/ Indonesia/France
North American Premiere

The Breaking Ice Anthony Chen | China
North American Premiere

The Delinquents Rodrigo Moreno | Argentina/Brazil/Luxembourg/Chile
North American Premiere

The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed Joanna Arnow | USA
North American Premiere

The Monk and the Gun Pawo Choyning Dorji | Bhutan/France/USA/Taiwan
International Premiere

The Nature of Love (Simple Comme Sylvain) Monia Chokri | Canada/France
North American Premiere

The Reeds (Son Hasat) Cemil Ağacıkoğlu | Turkey/Bulgaria
World Premiere

The Settlers (Los Colonos) Felipe Gálvez Haberle | Chile/Argentina/France/Denmark/United
Kingdom/Taiwan/Sweden/Germany
North American Premiere

The Teachers’ Lounge Ilker Çatak | Germany
North American Premiere

They Shot the Piano Player (Dispararon Al Pianista) Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal | Spain/France
Canadian Premiere

Toll (Pedágio) Carolina Markowicz | Brazil/Portugal
World Premiere

Upon Open Sky (A Cielo Abierto) Mariana Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga | Mexico/Spain
North American Premiere

We Grown Now Minhal Baig | USA
World Premiere

Woodland (WALD) Elisabeth Scharang | Austria
World Premiere

Your Mother’s Son (Anak Ka Ng Ina Mo) Jun Robles Lana | Philippines
World Premiere

Galas

A Normal Family Hur Jin-ho | South Korea
World Premiere

Finestkind Brian Helgeland | USA
World Premiere

Smugglers Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea
North American Premiere

Thank You For Coming Karan Boolani | India
World Premiere

Special Presentations

Daddio Christy Hall | United States
International Premiere

El Sabor de la Navidad Alejandro Lozano | Mexico
World Premiere

Evil Does Not Exist Ryûsuke Hamaguchi | Japan
North American Premiere

Quiz Lady Jessica Yu | USA
World Premiere

Ru Charles-Olivier Michaud | Canada
World Premiere

The Movie Teller Lone Scherfig | Spain/France/Chile
World Premiere

The Promised Land Nikolaj Arcel | Denmark/Germany/Sweden
Canadian Premiere

Documentary

I am Sirat A collaboration between Deepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja | Canada
World Premiere

This year’s TIFF will open with Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron” and close with Thom Zimny’s “Sly.” The fest also recently announced a star-filled Galas and Special Presentations slate that features new work from Michael Keaton, Anna Kendrick, Viggo Mortensen, and others. The festival also rolled out its documentary slate that includes mainstays like Alex Gibney and Frederick Wiseman, its forward-looking Platform section, and its always-wild Midnight Madness and Discovery slates.

TIFF 2023 runs September 7 through 17, 2023.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad