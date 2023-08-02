TIFF 2023 Announces Platform Slate and Jury, Including Barry Jenkins, Nadine Labaki, and Anthony Shim

The Toronto International Film Festival has today announced the 10 world premiere features that comprise its Platform program for the 2023 edition, along with the 2023 Platform jury members: Academy Award–winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins serves as jury chair; joined by Cannes Jury Prize–winning director, writer, and actor Nadine Labaki; and 2022 Platform Prize–winning filmmaker Anthony Shim. Both Jenkins and Shim have previously shown work in the section, and Shim was awarded program’s highest prize in 2022 for his “Riceboy Sleeps.”

Per TIFF, “Since its introduction in 2015, Platform has celebrated and showcased films with unique directorial perspectives.” The section is the fest’s “competitive program that champions bold directorial visions.” The films selected for this year’s lineup come from 12 countries across three continents, all of which will be making their World Premiere at TIFF.

This year’s lineup includes new films from Kristoffer Borgli, whose razor-sharp “Sick of Myself” recently hit America, Tarsem Singh Dhandwar (AKA Tarsem), Nora El Hourch, Hanna Slak, and more.

“We are thrilled to present this year’s extraordinary films in the Platform program, and especially delighted to present Kristoffer Borgli’s latest film ‘Dream Scenario,’ starring Nicolas Cage, as Platform’s opening film. This surrealist satire-comedy has sharp, timely observations about social media culture — especially ‘going viral’ — and its impact on the way that we interact with others in our day-to-day life. Cage delivers some of his finest work,” said Robyn Citizen, Director, Programming & Platform Lead, in an official statement. “This year’s diverse selection is distinguished by bold character studies and classic stories told through dynamic narrative and genre approaches. Audiences will witness the emergence of thematic threads like social exile and reconnection, woven in unexpectedly thrilling ways by an array of captivating local and international voices.”

Notable previous Platform selections include 2022 winner “Riceboy Sleeps” from Shim, Hany Abu-Assad’s “Huda’s Salon” (2021), Kamila Andini’s “Yuni” (2021), Darius Marder’s “Sound of Metal” (2019), Alice Winocour’s “Proxima” (2019), Kazik Radwanski’s “Anne at 13,000 Ft.” (2019), Sarah Gavron’s “Rocks” (2019), Armando Iannucci’s “The Death of Stalin” (2017), Pablo Larraín’s “Jackie” (2016), Jenkins’ “Moonlight” (2016), William Oldroyd’s “Lady Macbeth” (2016), and Ben Wheatley’s “High-Rise” (2015).

Each film in the lineup is eligible for the Platform Prize, an award of $20,000 CAD given to the best film in the program, selected by an in-person international jury. “I am delighted to announce that we have an international dream jury with acclaimed filmmakers Barry Jenkins, Nadine Labaki, and Anthony Shim as jury members for the Platform program at TIFF,” said Anita Lee, Chief Programming Officer, TIFF in an official statement. “Together, they represent the bold and independent spirit of the Platform Prize.”

Check out the full lineup below.

Platform Program

“Dear Jassi,” Tarsem Singh Dhandwar | India World Premiere

Platform Program – Opening Night Film “Dream Scenario,” Kristoffer Borgli | USA World Premiere

“Great Absence,” Kei Chika-ura | Japan World Premiere

“I Told You So (Te l’avevo detto),” Ginevra Elkann | Italy World Premiere

“The King Tide,” Christian Sparkes | Canada World Premiere

“Not A Word (Kein Wort),” Hanna Slak | Germany/Slovenia/France World Premiere

“The Rye Horn (O Corno),” Jaione Camborda | Spain/Belgium/Portugal World Premiere

“Sisterhood (HLM Pussy),” Nora El Hourch | France World Premiere

“Shame on Dry Land (Syndabocken),” Axel Petersén | Sweden World Premiere

“Spirit of Ecstasy (La Vénus d’argent),” Héléna Klotz | France World Premiere

This year’s TIFF will open with Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron,” and recently announced a star-filled gala and special presentations slate that features new work from Michael Keaton, Anna Kendrick, Viggo Mortensen, and others, as well as a documentary slate that includes mainstays like Alex Gibney and Frederick Wiseman.

TIFF 2023 runs September 7 through 17, 2023.