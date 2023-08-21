Abbi Jacobson Calls Blaming ‘A League of Their Own’ Axing on Strike ‘Bullsh*t and Cowardly’

Abbi Jacobson is calling out Amazon Prime Video over the cancellation of a shortened “A League of Their Own” Season 2.

The series’ star, co-creator, and executive producer took to Instagram to address the news that the slated final four episodes of “League” are no longer moving forward due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much. What a rare thing in life,” Jacobson captioned. “And so I am sad today. To blame this cancellation on the strike, (which is an essential fight for fair wages, protections and working conditions, etc…) is bullshit and cowardly. But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today.”

The “Broad City” alum continued, “This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value. Thank you for watching.”

Jacobson and Will Graham co-created “A League of Their Own,” based on the 1992 film of the same name, following a fictionalized women’s baseball team during WWII. D’Arcy Carden, Chante Adams, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Melanie Field, and Kate Berlant also starred.

Despite solid reviews, Prime Video announced in April 2023 that “A League of Their Own” would not be receiving a full second season and instead close out the series with four episodes.

Co-creator Graham tweeted at the time, “The one thing I’ll say at this moment: ‘A League Of Their Own’ is not a small or niche show. The audience is domestic, but our understanding is that it’s very big. It has outperformed many other shows that have been renewed. Journalists, please stop reinforcing the narrative that POC/Queer shows are inherently niche or small if you don’t have data. That narrative is racist and homophobic and all the other stuff. Please cover these things with some thought and care.”

Actress Carden told IndieWire that fans were eager for a second season. “It’s really lovely and the cast and I, we just want to get back on that damn baseball field and shoot Season 2,” she said.