‘AHS: Delicate,’ Starring Kim Kardashian, Shares Season Premiere Date and New Images

Kim Kardashian is expanding her Hulu empire.

The star of reality series “The Kardashians” boasts her acting chops in the 12th installment of the “American Horror Story” anthology series, titled “AHS: Delicate.” In addition to Kardashian, Cara Delevingne and franchise staple Emma Roberts also star.

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” writer Halley Feiffer serves as showrunner and penned all episodes, inspired by Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel “Delicate Condition” about a woman who becomes convinced a sinister figure is forbidding her from getting pregnant.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A’zion, and Broadway staples Debra Monk and Julie Monk round out the cast. Zachary Quinto is said to have a memorable cameo, and Billie Lourd is also rumored to appear in the series.

FX confirmed that “American Horror Story: Delicate” will debut with five episodes as a Part One, with a Part Two premiering in 2024. Each episode will air on Wednesdays on FX, followed by next-day streaming on Hulu.

“American Horror Story” was created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Since 2011, the creators of the limited series have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning franchise is the longest-running hour-long series in FX’s history, and thus far has aired 11 installments and has already been renewed through a 13th installment.

Murphy, Falchuk, Halley Feiffer, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Scott Robertson serve as executive producers. “American Horror Story” is produced by 20th Television.

Creator-producer Murphy handpicked Kardashian to star in “AHS: Delicate,” telling The Hollywood Reporter that the SKIMS founder is “among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world” and a “true force in the culture.”

Murphy teased of the series as a whole, “Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

“American Horror Story: Delicate” debuts September 20 on FX and will stream the next day on Hulu. Check out the character posters below.