Riley Keough Ate a Granola Bar on ‘Under the Silver Lake’ Set — and Then It Shut Down Due to Andrew Garfield’s Peanut Allergy

Riley Keough almost took down co-star Andrew Garfield due to a peanut allergy mishap.

The “Daisy Jones and the Six” star revealed to Vanity Fair in the below video that while filming David Robert Mitchell’s 2019 neo-noir drama “Under the Silver Lake,” the set had to be shut down for fear of Garfield having an allergic reaction to a granola bar she was eating.

“I was in the makeup trailer and I was eating, like, a granola bar or something, and I was about to shoot a scene where I have to kiss Andrew,” Keough said. “And the makeup lady was like, ‘Are there peanuts in that?'”

When Keough said she didn’t know whether peanuts were in the snack or not, the makeup artist had to tell a producer due to Garfield’s severe nut allergy.

“The producer came in and was like, ‘Riley, Andrew’s very allergic to peanuts and we have to shut the set down,'” Keough continued. “‘It shouldn’t have been at craft, and I don’t know why they’re on set.’ I was just kind of like, ‘Oh fuck, that’s crazy.’ But also thank God that this woman caught it, because I had no idea!”

“Under the Silver Lake” was written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival before A24 distributed it in spring 2019 after a delayed release following a cooled Cannes reception and sitting out most of the fall festival circuit. Keough portrays Garfield’s neighbor who goes missing, inciting a mysterious series of events that lead to a darker conspiracy in Los Angeles. The film received a mixed critical reception before taking on a cult classic status and unleashing real-life theories as to the deeper meaning and implications of the Hollywood-set film.

“It was an exploration of this dark and warped fantasy version of the world I saw around me,” Mitchell told IndieWire at the time. “It’s going to disturbing places. It’s about movies and the city of LA and these strange contrasts: you have incredible wealth and fame as the city is constantly being renewed by people wanting the things people in the big houses in the hills have. Everyone I know there has felt the struggle, the conflict between love and art and wealth and comfort.”