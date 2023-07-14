Ben Platt Dodges Nepo Baby Question During ‘Theater Camp’ Press Interview

Ben Platt is done talking about nepo babies.

The “Theater Camp” actor shut down the question over his nepotism star status as the son of Hollywood and Broadway mega-producer Marc Platt during a Rolling Stone interview.

When asked about Platt’s inclusion in the infamous 2022 New York Magazine “Nepo Baby” cover issue, Platt replied, “We’re going to skip right over that if we can.” His publicist later intervened (as included in the Rolling Stone piece), “If we could just focus on ‘Theater Camp,’ that would be great. Thank you.”

The Rolling Stone reporter alleged that the interview was cut short not long after, with the publicist prompting for only one more question at the halfway mark of “what was supposed to be a 45-minute interview.”

IndieWire has reached out to Platt’s representatives for comment.

Platt has not previously addressed the nepo baby debate. His father, “Legally Blonde” producer Marc Platt, has produced almost all the projects he has starred in, besides Sundance film “Theater Camp,” which Platt co-wrote. The Searchlight Pictures film is now in theaters.

The “Parade” Broadway actor recently told IndieWire’s Anne Thompson that “Theater Camp” was years in the making and became a passion project.

“If you’re in the position to do something that’s actually going to fill you up and be joyful and fulfilling and meaningful, then that needs to be the priority. We learned the hard way that you have to be the one to really prioritize that,” Platt said. “Because I don’t think that there’s anyone who is going to look on paper at this somewhat niche subject matter, this small alt-comedy film — especially right now in the landscape of filmmaking — and in our individual lanes of our careers tell us to prioritize that. So we had to learn that it needed to come from us putting that first. We feel so wonderfully lucky and grateful and vindicated that it has come to fruition the way that we always dreamed that it could.”

The “Pitch Perfect” alum summed up, “It’s all about the communal live experience, the movie, the importance of family and friendship. Searchlight is so special at finding eccentric, small, specific, warm stories and giving them the right life. We actually couldn’t believe it for a while.”