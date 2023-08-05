Bowen Yang ‘Almost Died’ Filming ‘Nora from Queens’ in Iceland During a Horse-Riding Accident

Bowen Yang is trying to get back on the horse after a production mishap.

The “SNL” star detailed how while filming “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” Season 3, he “almost died” after a horse he was riding was spooked at the sight of a drone.

“Actually, [it’s] not fun to be on a horse,” Yang said during his “Las Culturistas” podcast. “[I’ve] ridden a horse for camera. Guess what? This crew, and I love this crew, but this crew decided to have a drone, and of course the horse don’t know what the fuck that is, and then I almost died.”

He continued, “I almost died in Iceland! Even hundreds of yards away, these horses can clock. They were spooked and then I almost [fell off]. I almost got bucked, and there was part of me, though, that was like, ‘This is a good way to go.'”

During the third season of the HBO series, Yang’s character travels to Iceland to find his distant relatives. However, the horse mishap wasn’t the only embarrassing moment for Yang while abroad: “The other narrative from Iceland was that I had a piece of used toilet paper — my own used toilet paper — stuck to my shoe and then everybody on set saw,” he said.

Earlier this year, Yang revealed how filming “Nora from Queens” also led to an accidental run-in with “Succession” star Jeremy Strong.

“The most recent season of ‘Nora From Queens’ shot at the same studio as this season of ‘Succession,’” Yang said. “The ‘Nora From Queens’ production office was pretty close to the ‘Succession’ stages and their production office, and as we famously know, Jeremy Strong is a Method actor. At one point, Jeremy walks into the ‘Nora From Queens’ production office and says, ‘Excuse me, do you know where the bathroom is?’ and then someone in the office is like, ‘Yeah, it’s just down the hall to the left.’ He goes, ‘Thank you so much’ and he leaves.”

He continued, “So Jeremy leaves. Ten minutes pass, and a [production assistant] from ‘Succession’ comes into the office and goes, ‘Hi, was Jeremy just in here?’ and they were like, ‘Yeah he was — he went to the bathroom’ and then this PA goes, ‘Did he ask where it was? Did he come here to ask you where the bathroom was?’ They were like, ‘Yeah, why?’ and the PA says, ‘He has a scene today where he has to ask someone where the bathroom is.’ I think that is Method to such a ridiculous degree that he must be in on the joke.”