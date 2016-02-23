Can You Answer These 10 Ed Wood Questions?

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Which transgender pioneer was the film "Glen or Glenda" based on? Which bodybuilder turned actor appeared in Ed’s 1954 crime thriller, "Jail Bait"? What was the original title of "Plan 9 From Outer Space"?
Test your worst-director-of-all-time film knowledge with this 10-question quiz.
