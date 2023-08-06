Forget About ‘Oppenheimer’ Deleted Scenes: Cillian Murphy Says They Don’t, and Won’t, Exist

Cillian Murphy is telling “Oppenheimer” fans to not hold their breath for deleted scenes.

The lead actor told Collider in the below video that Christopher Nolan’s film — just like any of the director’s other work — will not have deleted scenes or a director’s cut that surface.

“There’s no deleted scenes in Chris Nolan movies,” Murphy said, citing that “Oppenheimer” is no exception. “That’s why there are no DVD extras on his movies because the script is the movie. He knows exactly what’s going to end up. He’s not fiddling around with it trying to change the story. That is the movie.”

Nolan similarly echoed the sentiment to MTV in 2012 while promoting “The Dark Knight Rises,” saying, “I tend to try and weed things out on paper because it’s crazy expensive to shoot things that aren’t going to be in the film. It also takes up a lot of time and energy. Pretty much with all my films, there are very few deleted scenes, which always disappoints the DVD crowd.”

“Oppenheimer” has already been applauded by fellow directors like Paul Schrader and Oliver Stone as the “best, most important film of this century,” in the words of the “Master Gardener” helmer.

“I’m not a Nolan groupie but this one blows the doors off the hinges,” Schrader wrote on his always-colorful Facebook. “If you see one film in cinemas this year it should be ‘Oppenheimer.'”

Nolan’s script was written in the first person from the perspective of atomic bomb scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Murphy. “I don’t know if anyone’s ever done it before,” Nolan said of the screenwriting tactic. “But the point of it is, with the color sequences, which is the bulk of the film, everything is told from Oppenheimer’s point of view — you’re literally kind of looking through his eyes.”

Nolan added that the approach was to literally embody “the idea of how we get in somebody’s head and see how they were visualizing this radical reinvention of physics. One of the things that cinema has struggled with historically is the representation of intelligence or genius. It very often fails to engage people.”

Universal Pictures’ “Oppenheimer” has grossed $425 million worldwide as of this writing, and it currently still occupies all IMAX screens in North America.