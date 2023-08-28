‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Star Richard Lewis Originally ‘Disliked’ Larry David: ‘We Were Arch Rivals’

Comedian Richard Lewis originally had to curb his dislike over future co-star Larry David.

Lewis told The Spectator that “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator David at first seemed “cocky” to him when they first met as teenagers at summer camp.

“I disliked him intensely. He was cocky, he was arrogant,” Lewis said. “When we played baseball I tried to hit him with the ball: we were arch rivals. I couldn’t wait for the camp to be over just to get away from Larry.”

The duo crossed paths again in the New York comedy scene approximately a decade later.

“I looked at his face and I said, ‘There’s something about you, man, that spooks me,'” Lewis recalled telling David after they “drank into the night” before recognizing one another. Now, Lewis calls David his “dearest friend.”

“I could blabber about how much I love the guy,” Lewis said. “In one of my favorite lines from ‘Curb,’ I told him that I cared about him and he said, ‘You’re a babbling brook of bullshit.'”

HBO meta series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has been renewed for a 12th season, with Lewis returning as a series regular after taking time away from the show for health reasons. Despite rumors that Season 12 will be its last, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” wrapped production with the set to air sometime this year.

Lewis lamented to The Spectator that he is proud of the show and his comedy career as a whole.

“I’m extraordinarily proud of what I’ve accomplished. No one will ever take that away from me, not a disease, not someone judging me,” Lewis said. “So yes, I could ride off into the sunset and feel like I did what I was supposed to do on this crazy planet.”

“Curb” star Lewis revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease earlier this year.

“Hey listen, I just wrapped a couple of weeks ago season 12 of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and it was just an amazing season and I’m so grateful to be a part of that show,” Lewis said in an Instagram video at the time. “But you know the last three and a half years, I’ve had sort of a rocky time and people said, ‘I haven’t heard from you, are you still touring?'”

He continued, “Here’s really what happened: Three and half years ago I was in the middle of a tour and I finally ended it with a show. I said, ‘You know I’m at the top of my game, after 15 years almost I’m going to call it quits,’ and I felt great about that and then out of the blue the shit hit the fan. I had four surgeries back to back to back to back, it was incredible, I couldn’t believe it, it was bad luck, but that’s life.”