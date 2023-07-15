The Daniels Auction Off ‘Double Date’ for ACLU Fundraiser

They’re newly minted Oscar winners, but the Daniels remain men of the people. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the directors of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” are giving away a free dinner to the highest bidder, in order to raise money for the Southern California branch of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Kwan announced the giveaway via Twitter on June 10. “We’re helping @ACLU_SoCal celebrate their 100th year by auctioning off a Personalized Double Date in Los Angeles. Come get weird with us,” Kwan wrote. “Please help us raise a lot of money for the incredibly difficult and important work that the ACLU does everyday.”

Please help us raise a lot of money for the incredibly difficult and important work that the ACLU does everyday.https://t.co/FIhn7RfDQu — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) July 10, 2023

According to the terms of the raffle, the winner and one guest will be able to share a one hour dinner with Kwan and Scheinert anytime before July 25, 2024, with the cost of the dinner covered. Participants must be 21 years or older, and photo opportunities and memorabilia signing will be included.

Founded in 1923, the SoCal chapter is part of the broader American Civil Liberties Union, founded in 1920. Like the rest of the nonprofit, the chapter provides legal assistance in cases that risk defendants civil liberties, and lobbies for positions such as opposing the death penalty, same-sex marriage and LGBT rights, reproductive rights, and the rights of prisoners.

Kwan and Scheinert’s involvement in the raffle comes after the two, previously best known for their cult Sundance favorite “Swiss Army Man,” reached new recognition via last year’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Starring Michelle Yeoh, the multiverse action dramedy premiered at South by Southwest Film Festival to critical acclaim, and opened in theaters to become A24’s all-time highest grossing film. The movie cleaned up during awards season and took home seven Oscars in March, including Best Director for Kwan and Scheinert; the win made the two the third directing duo to win the award in Oscars history, following Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise for “West Side Story” in 1962 and Joel and Ethan Coen for “No Country for Old Men” in 2008.

Currently, Kwan and Scheinert have not announced a followup film to “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” However, the two have been tapped to direct an episode of “Skeleton Crew,” an upcoming “Star Wars” TV show.

To bid on the double date with Kwan and Scheinert, go here. The giveaway ends July 25 at 4:12 p.m. ET.