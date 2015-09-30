Denis Villeneuve Would “Love To Do A James Bond Movie One Day,” ‘Sicario’ Screenwriter Talks Sequel

While the talk about who should play the next James Bond is never ending — Idris Elba! Tom Hardy! Damian Lewis! — how about focusing on the next director? Sam Mendes has indicated that “Spectre” will be his last time out with 007, and assuming he doesn’t flip-flop like he did with “Skyfall,” that means MGM and the franchise producers are going to need someone behind the camera. Over the years, the series has seen both journeymen and craftsmen take the gig, while folks like Christopher Nolan entertained loose talks about getting behind the camera (though that scenario would likely never happen given how much creative control he’s used to). But if we’re talking about dream filmmakers for 007, we can go ahead and put “Sicario” director Denis Villeneuve on that list.

“…I understand that each genre has its own specific rules, but for me, they are all movies. I’m just attracted to try to do different things, and I was very excited to make a movie that required more action,” the helmer told ComingSoon. “I was raised with James Bond. I love James Bond movies. I would love to do a James Bond movie one day. Action is very cinematic. I’m not someone that loves dialogue – I am someone that loves movement. Action, if it’s well done, can be very poetic and meaningful.”

There was probably a time after the double whammy of “Enemy” and “Prisoners” when I would’ve thought Villeneuve doing any kind of blockbuster movie was impossible, and then he signed up for “Blade Runner 2.” If anything, the director has shown himself to be very curious about all kinds of cinema, so Villeneuve helming a James Bond movie with Roger Deakins (who shot “Skyfall”) lensing it? Someone make those phone calls now please.

Meanwhile, “Sicario” is gearing up to go wide, and you have already heard that a sequel is in the works. And while he didn’t spill much of anything, screenwriter Taylor Sheridan did give EW a broader overview in his approach to the movie that will focus on Benicio del Toro‘s character.

“One of the things that it touches on is everyone is offered choices in life: do what feels good or do what is good,” Sheridan said. “You make the wrong choice enough, and then it’s not presented again. Then every choice is bad, and each consequence worse. You fall down this rabbit hole where no matter what you do, suffering is on either side.”

It remains to be seen if Villeneuve will return for more from the world of “Sicario,” but to be honest, I’d be kinda more curious to see what he does with Bond. Thoughts? Let us know below.