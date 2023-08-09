Disney+ Password-Sharing Crackdown Coming in 2024

Disney+ is taking a page out of the Netflix playbook. Disney will begin introducing password sharing restrictions for its flagship streamer sometime in 2024.

During the company’s third quarter 2023 earnings call on Wednesday, CEO Bob Iger stated that work on password sharing will begin next year. He said it’s possible “work will not be completed within the calendar year” and that Disney already has “the technical capabilities to monitor much of this.” Although he didn’t give a specific number of subscribers sharing accounts, he described it as “significant.”

A few weeks ago, the company began to test password-sharing restrictions in India on Disney+ Hotstar. Previously, the service allowed for 10 different devices to simultaneously log on; under new restrictions, the streamer limits users to four simultaneous devices. In the United States, written policy states Disney+ allows for users to log on via four simultaneous devices, but in practice supports up to 10 devices to log on while using the same account.

In a June survey, IndieWire asked several experts about the streamers most likely to introduce password sharing after Netflix began their crackdown on the practice late last year; Disney+ was the front-runner, aside from Max.

The Disney+ tactic of introducing restrictions in a foreign market, followed by a domestic rollout, mirrors Netflix’s approach. That streamer began testing password sharing restrictions in several South American countries before expanding to Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain in early 2023. Paid sharing, in which account owners must pay to keep users who do not share the same household on their subscriptions, was introduced in the U.S. in May 2023. It proved successful at attracting new subscribers: Netflix reported that it added six million new subscribers from April to June, many of whom were former borrowers.

Disney+ moved into password restrictions after the company’s DTC (direct-to-consumer) business lost $512 million over Q3. In addition to announcing the upcoming restrictions, the company also revealed price hikes for the ad-free tiers of Disney+ and sister streamer Hulu as of October.