Sam Levinson Teases ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 as a ‘Film Noir’ with Rue in a ‘Corrupt World’

“Euphoria” is about to get even darker.

Series creator Sam Levinson told Elle that Season 3 of the hit HBO series will be like a “film noir” focusing on Zendaya’s character Rue as she “explores what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.” (The interview was conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike.)

Zendaya told the outlet that she seeks out roles that are challenging but knows she can’t be playing a high schooler in “Euphoria” forever.

“From a character perspective, I want to find things that will push me,” Zendaya said. “As I get older, you know, I can’t play a teenager for the rest of my life.”

The two-time Emmy winner called Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film “Challengers” her first “leading lady” role that kicks off her more “grown-up” phase.

“Euphoria” Season 3 is expected to air in 2025 due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi told Deadline earlier this year that Levinson was writing the third installment of the series while in post-production on “The Idol.”

“’Euphoria’ is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on ‘Idol’ but at this point, we don’t have countless scripts,” Orsi said. “We can’t start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on ‘Idol.'”

“Euphoria” costume designer Heidi Bivens teased during a Vogue interview that the show had hoped to shoot in June 2023 and that the new season would see a possible time jump, saying, “There is talk of it being approximately five years in the future, and that they’re not in high school anymore. Dorothy’s not in Kansas anymore.”

Since debuting in June 2019, “Euphoria” has landed 25 Emmy nominations and nine Emmy wins. Zendaya has won twice for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, with Colman Domingo winning for Outstanding Guest Actor.