Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ Sets October Netflix Premiere — See First Look

The project will likely be Flanagan's last for Netflix after the creator signed a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios.
The Fall of the House of Usher. (L to R) Daniel Jun as Julius, Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher in episode 102 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023
"The Fall of the House of Usher"
EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX
Share

Mike Flanagan is set to leave Netflix, but he has one last October horror treat for the streamer. “The Fall of the House of Usher,” Flanagan’s Edgar Allen Poe-inspired limited series, will premiere October 12, Netflix announced Thursday.

Titled after an 1839 short story from famous gothic writer Poe and based upon it and several of his other works, “The Fall of the House of Usher” focuses on the titular Usher family, led by ruthless siblings Roderick (Bruce Greenwood) and Madeline Usher (Mary McDonnell), who have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

Aside from Greenwood and McDonnell, the series stars a large ensemble cast, including several actors — like Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli, Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Aya Furukawa, Michael Trucco, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, Katie Parker, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Igby Rigney, Robert Longstreet, Annabeth Gish, and T’Nia Miller — who have appeared in Flanagan’s other Netflix series: “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “Midnight Mass,” and “The Midnight Club.” Mark Hamill, Carl Lumbly, Paola Nuñez, Kyleigh Curran, Willa Fitzgerald, Malcolm Goodwin, and Daniel Jun also star.

The series will likely be Flanagan’s last for Netflix; in December of last year, the creator and his Intrepid Pictures banner signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Flanagan is currently developing a television adaptation of Steven King’s Western fantasy book series “The Dark Tower,” his second project based on the work of King after his 2019 film “Doctor Sleep.”

Flanagan created “The Fall of the House of the Usher” and executive produces with Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures. He also directs four episodes of the eight-episode season; the remaining half is directed by Michael Fimognari, his longtime cinematographer. Fimognari and Emmy Grinwis also executive produce. In addition to the premiere date, Netflix also shared first-look images of the series, which can be viewed below.

The Fall of the House of Usher. (L to R) Carl Lumbly as C. Auguste Dupin, Nicholas Lea as Judge John Neal, Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym in episode 105 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Carl Lumbly as C. Auguste Dupin, Nicholas Lea as Judge John Neal, and Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym in “The Fall of the House of Usher.”COURTESY OF NETFLIX
The Fall of the House of Usher. Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher in episode 103 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023
Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher in “The Fall of the House of Usher.”EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX
The Fall of the House of Usher. (L to R) Kyliegh Curran as Lenore Usher, Henry Thomas as Frederick Usher in episode 105 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023
Kyliegh Curran as Lenore Usher and Henry Thomas as Frederick Usher in “The Fall of the House of Usher.”EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX
The Fall of the House of Usher. Carla Gugino as Verna in episode 108 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023
Carla Gugino as Verna in “The Fall of the House of Usher.”EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX
The Fall of the House of Usher. (L to R) Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero Usher, Kate Siegel as Camille L'Espanaye, Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher, Matt Biedel as Bill-T Wilson, Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher, Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym in episode 101 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023
Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero Usher, Kate Siegel as Camille L’Espanaye, Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher, Matt Biedel as Bill-T Wilson, Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher, and Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym in “The Fall of the House of Usher.”EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX
The Fall of the House of Usher. (L to R) Paola Nuñez as Dr. Alessandra Ruiz, T'Nia Miller as Victorine LaFourcade in episode 105 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023
Paola Nuñez as Dr. Alessandra Ruiz and T’Nia Miller as Victorine LaFourcade in “The Fall of the House of Usher.”EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX
The Fall of the House of Usher. (L to R) Aya Furukawa as Tina, Kate Siegel as Camille L'Espanaye, Igby Rigney as Toby in episode 102 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023
Aya Furukawa as Tina, Kate Siegel as Camille L’Espanaye, and Igby Rigney as Toby in “The Fall of the House of Usher.”EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX
The Fall of the House of Usher. Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher in episode 101 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023
Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher in “The Fall of the House of Usher.”EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX
The Fall of the House of Usher. Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher in episode 106 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023
Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher in “The Fall of the House of Usher”EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX
The Fall of the House of Usher. Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero Usher in episode 101 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023
Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero Usher in “The Fall of the House of Usher.” EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX
