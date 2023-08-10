Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ Sets October Netflix Premiere — See First Look

Mike Flanagan is set to leave Netflix, but he has one last October horror treat for the streamer. “The Fall of the House of Usher,” Flanagan’s Edgar Allen Poe-inspired limited series, will premiere October 12, Netflix announced Thursday.

Titled after an 1839 short story from famous gothic writer Poe and based upon it and several of his other works, “The Fall of the House of Usher” focuses on the titular Usher family, led by ruthless siblings Roderick (Bruce Greenwood) and Madeline Usher (Mary McDonnell), who have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

Aside from Greenwood and McDonnell, the series stars a large ensemble cast, including several actors — like Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli, Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Aya Furukawa, Michael Trucco, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, Katie Parker, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Igby Rigney, Robert Longstreet, Annabeth Gish, and T’Nia Miller — who have appeared in Flanagan’s other Netflix series: “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “Midnight Mass,” and “The Midnight Club.” Mark Hamill, Carl Lumbly, Paola Nuñez, Kyleigh Curran, Willa Fitzgerald, Malcolm Goodwin, and Daniel Jun also star.

The series will likely be Flanagan’s last for Netflix; in December of last year, the creator and his Intrepid Pictures banner signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Flanagan is currently developing a television adaptation of Steven King’s Western fantasy book series “The Dark Tower,” his second project based on the work of King after his 2019 film “Doctor Sleep.”

Flanagan created “The Fall of the House of the Usher” and executive produces with Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures. He also directs four episodes of the eight-episode season; the remaining half is directed by Michael Fimognari, his longtime cinematographer. Fimognari and Emmy Grinwis also executive produce. In addition to the premiere date, Netflix also shared first-look images of the series, which can be viewed below.

Carl Lumbly as C. Auguste Dupin, Nicholas Lea as Judge John Neal, and Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym in “The Fall of the House of Usher.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher in “The Fall of the House of Usher.” EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Kyliegh Curran as Lenore Usher and Henry Thomas as Frederick Usher in “The Fall of the House of Usher.” EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Carla Gugino as Verna in “The Fall of the House of Usher.” EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero Usher, Kate Siegel as Camille L’Espanaye, Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher, Matt Biedel as Bill-T Wilson, Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher, and Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym in “The Fall of the House of Usher.” EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Paola Nuñez as Dr. Alessandra Ruiz and T’Nia Miller as Victorine LaFourcade in “The Fall of the House of Usher.” EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Aya Furukawa as Tina, Kate Siegel as Camille L’Espanaye, and Igby Rigney as Toby in “The Fall of the House of Usher.” EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher in “The Fall of the House of Usher.” EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher in “The Fall of the House of Usher” EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX