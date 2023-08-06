‘Game of Thrones’ Star Conleth Hill Admits Final Season Was ‘Rushed’: I Was ‘Frustrated’ and ‘Inconsolable’

Four years since “Game of Thrones” ended, and the controversial final season is still receiving backlash — this time, from its own stars.

“Thrones” alum Conleth Hill told The Times UK that he was “inconsolable” over the fate of his character Varys.

“I thought I’d done something wrong,” Hill said. “Right up until the last two series, I had no complaints at all. I just felt frustrated with the last couple of series because Varys wasn’t the all-knowing character he had been.”

He added, “I think the writers wanted to do one thing to end it and the studio HBO wanted to do another. I felt that last series was a bit rushed. I was inconsolable, but now I’m fine about it.”

The last season of “GoT” had only six episodes compared to the usual 10. Hill’s co-star Maisie Williams previously agreed that the show “definitely fell off at the end.”

Author George R.R. Martin shared in 2022 that he was “out of the loop” with HBO showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff after the first four seasons of the hit series. Martin teased that the forthcoming final books in the series (“The Winds of Winter” and “A Dream of Spring”) will have a “very different” ending for the characters than in the HBO show, which concluded in 2019.

Prequel series “House of the Dragon” debuted in 2022. HBO has greenlit an upcoming spinoff show tentatively titled “Snow” with Harington reprising his titular role. “GoT” left off with Jon killing Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and losing love Ygritte (Rose Leslie) while being banished to the Wall.

“He’s got to go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms; thinking about how he hung Olly and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma and that’s interesting,” Harington told Entertainment Weekly last year. “So I think that when we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like, I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are OK. He’s not OK.”

The series is set to pick up immediately following the “Game of Thrones” finale and was created by Harington who approached author Martin with the idea.