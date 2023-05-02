Letter from the Editor: Please Meet IndieWire’s Shiny, Brand-New Website

Welcome to the newly redesigned and revamped IndieWire.

With clearer navigation and better readability, our site makeover is designed to showcase the full breadth of our coverage in a fresh way – and to allow you, our readers, to find our best stories with the greatest of ease.

When IndieWire launched in 1996, we found the most exciting storytellers, content, and business models within independent film. As the entertainment industry continued to evolve, so did we. Our coverage now extends to TV, blockbusters, and streaming, but whatever the size or platform, we maintain the same perspective: Great work is great work.

We now bring our expertise to the film and TV awards seasons, review everything from HBO tentpoles to non-English-language gems, dive deeply into the crafts with beautiful video essays, and provide business stories that help you make sense of an increasingly complicated entertainment landscape.

As fate would have it, our site launch comes the day after the WGA began its strike after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract with the Association of Movie and Television Producers. It’s easy to see that as a piece of the gloomy talk that surrounds the industry: Box office is struggling, streamers are struggling, the economy is struggling.

If you’re like us, you acknowledge the realities while also understanding that the core doesn’t change: We need stories. We need storytellers. And we need readers like you who love great movies and great television, and who love the behind-the-scenes tales of the people who create them. You want stories that speak to who you are and who you want to be. That’s what IndieWire stands for and what we’ll continue to deliver in a time when it’s more needed than ever.

In the same spirit, we feel there is plenty to celebrate in this particular moment, too. Everywhere we look, whether it’s a new series, movie, a TikTok clip, or formats yet invented, there’s beauty to be found every day and creativity to inspire you.

We hope that you will enjoy the new site. Please tell me what you think: dana@indiewire.com.



Sincerely,

Dana Harris-Bridson

Senior VP and Editor-in-Chief, IndieWire