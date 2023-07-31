‘Jackass’ Star Wee Man Calls Out Hugh Grant Playing an Oompa Loompa in ‘Wonka’

Jason Acuña aka Wee Man has a few thoughts on “Wonka.”

The “Jackass Forever” star shared a TikTok video questioning Hugh Grant’s casting as an Oompa Loompa in the upcoming “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” prequel. Timothée Chalamet portrays the titular chocolatier Willy Wonka.

“Hugh Grant is now playing an Oompa Loompa? So I guess Hugh Grant, you’re now identifying as a little person?” Acuña said. “Huh, interesting.”

The stunt man went on to call out Disney’s upcoming “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” live-action remake with Rachel Zegler in the lead.

“You’re replacing jobs that people could have [us] as little people,” Acuna added. “It’s for dwarfs. Why are you hiring ‘Snow White and the seven average people?'”

He continued that Disney should “make it right” and “re-do” casting with members of the dwarfism community. “Make it better Disney,” Acuna said.

Peter Dinklage previously admitted he was “taken aback” by the news of a new “Snow White.”

“Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,” the “Game of Thrones” alum shared. “They were very proud to cast a Latino actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’ Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way, but you’re still making that fucking backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

Disney assured that the film was “taking a different approach” to the titular “Seven Dwarfs” in an effort to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film.” First look images at the film have also fueled controversy.

Actor George Coppen similarly called out “Wonka” and other films featuring CGI-created little people, telling BBC News that actors with dwarfism are “being pushed out of the industry we love.”

“A lot of people, myself included, argue that dwarfs should be offered everyday roles in dramas and soaps, but we aren’t getting offered those roles,” Coppen said. “One door is being closed but they have forgotten to open the next one.”