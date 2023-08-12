Jason Momoa Implores Fans to Avoid Traveling to Maui Amid Fires: ‘Do Not Convince Yourself That Your Presence Is Needed’

As Maui continues to be hit by a series of deadly wildfires that have killed over 80 people and destroyed countless homes and businesses, Jason Momoa is encouraging his fans to stay away from the island.

The actor and Hawaiian native has been active on his personal Instagram account this week, providing information about the catastrophic fires and directing fans to organizations that are helping the impacted communities. In a recent post, he encouraged fans to avoid traveling to the island until disaster relief efforts have stabilized.

“Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI,” Momoa wrote. “Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

Momoa’s post explained that many hotels and airlines have lowered prices to help Maui residents find shelter or safely evacuate the islands — and potential tourists should avoid taking advantage of any travel options that could divert resources from displaced natives.

“Our community needs time to heal, grieve and restore,” the post continued. “That means the less visitors on island taking up critical resources that have become extremely limited the better.”

Momoa grew up in Honolulu and has always been open about the pride he takes in his Hawaiian ancestry. While elements of his heritage have influenced projects like the “Aquaman” movies, his upcoming Apple limited series “Chief of War” will place his passion for Hawaiian history front and center. The nine episode series, which Momoa stars in and co-created alongside Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, tells a sweeping epic story about the unification and eventual colonization of the Hawaiian islands from an Indigenous perspective. The series began filming in New Zealand in late 2022.