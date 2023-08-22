Jennifer Aniston Says Cancel Culture Has Gone Too Far: ‘Is There No Redemption?’

Jennifer Aniston is reflecting on her decades in Hollywood crossing paths with mega-producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein prior to #MeToo and the rise of cancel culture.

During an interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine, Aniston recalled having to “suck it up” to meet with Weinstein for film deals.

“He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey.’ Never,” the “Morning Show” actress said. “You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, OK, suck it up.'”

She continued, “I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer.”

Weinstein told WSJ Magazine that Aniston “never had any uncomfortable instances with me.”

Yet “Friends” alum Aniston shared that she thinks cancel culture has become too extreme, and ends up treating all alleged perpetrators as if they are Weinstein. “I’m so over cancel culture,” Aniston said. “I probably just got canceled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means.… Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

Aniston previously addressed past episodes of “Friends” that Gen Zers now find “offensive,” namely with the lack of diversity.

“There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of ‘Friends’ and find them offensive,” Aniston told the Associated Foreign Press (via Yahoo!). “There were things that were never intentional and others…well, we should have thought it through, but I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now.”

Aniston added, “Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved. Now it’s a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life. You could joke about a bigot and have a laugh. That was hysterical. And it was about educating people on how ridiculous people were, and now we’re not allowed to do that. Everybody needs funny! The world needs humor! We can’t take ourselves too seriously. Especially in the United States. Everyone is far too divided.”