Jennifer Lawrence Slams Harvey Weinstein’s ‘Inexcusable’ Acts, Praises Accusers For Their ‘Bravery’

Jennifer Lawrence has joined the likes of Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet in speaking out against Harvey Weinstein following a report from The New York Times in which he was accused of sexual harassment over the last three decades. All three actresses won Oscars for Best Actress in films either produced and/or distributed by The Weinstein Company. Lawrence took the prize for “Silver Linings Playbook” in 2013.

In an exclusive statement to Variety, Lawrence condemned Weinstein’s behavior as “inexcusable” and “absolutely upsetting” and explained that she had never experienced any kind of harassment from the studio executive during her time working with and campaigning alongside him. The Oscar winner later praised the women who stood up to Weinstein. Accusers involved in The New York Times article include actresses Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd.

“I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior,” Lawrence said to Variety. “I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting. My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions. And I want to thank them for their bravery to come forward.”

Lawrence and Weinstein appeared on good terms throughout the 2012-13 awards season, where Lawrence won nearly every Best Actress award on the circuit. During her Golden Globes victory speech, she even joked, “Harvey, thank you for killing who you had to kill to get me up here today.”

The actress was last seen in Darren Aronofsky’s “mother!” and will return to the big screen in March 2018 with Russian spy drama “Red Sparrow.”