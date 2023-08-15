Jessica Chastain Is Still Hoping for a ‘Most Violent Year’ Sequel and Is ‘Waiting on’ a Script

Jessica Chastain has been waiting years for a sequel to “A Most Violent Year.”

The Oscar winner and Emmy-nominated “George and Tammy” star revealed during Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist podcast that she is hoping to revisit the 2014 crime drama written and directed by J.C. Chandor. Chastain starred as Anna Morales, the wife of trucking company owner Abel Morales, played by Oscar Isaac, who combats local corruption in 1981 New York City.

“Here’s the reality, and we’ll see if this ever happens, because this is a script I’m waiting to get written. Waiting on,” Chastain said of the possible “A Most Violent Year” follow-up. “It’s a story about capitalism using this family, [it’s] the American story. J.C. has a really good…when I first met with him, he pitched me this whole idea, and I think it’s amazing, so I’m waiting. I’m just waiting to get a script.”

She speculated that a sequel could be about “what happens to Anna Morales 10 years later,” saying, “You know she’s ruling the roost. You know she grew up in a not great situation, she’s got the gun in her purse, she’s ready, she shoots the deer, like, no problem. She’s ready to be let out of her cage.”

Chastain teased in 2020 on Twitter, “Guess who may be visiting these characters again soon?” about returning to the “A Most Violent Year” universe which is rumored to have been slated as a trilogy.

Since “A Most Violent Year,” Chastain reunited with Isaac for limited series “Scenes from a Marriage,” which she recently revealed was a “very tough” shoot.

“I love Oscar [Isaac], but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same,” Chastain said earlier this year. “We’re going to be OK, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather. There was so much I love you, I hate you in that series.”

Chastain and Isaac, both Juilliard alums, have been “friends for more than half our lives,” as Chastain told the “TODAY” show in 2021. “We know so much about each other. So we know how to make each other laugh without even saying anything. We can almost read each other’s minds but, it also means we could hurt each other really strongly. In the scenes, we would know how to get to the other one.”