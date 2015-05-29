Jessica Chastain and Amy Schumer to Costar in Weinstein Comedy? Yes, Please

In Fall 2014, Weinstein sealed the deal on “Plus One,” a female-driven comedy written by April Prosser and produced by Gloria Sanchez Productions, which is dedicated to women-led film and TV projects, alongside executives Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay.

Now, it’s confirmed that Jessica Chastain will star in this comedy about a woman, Rachel, who comes out of a long-term relationship only to realize all her friends have married off and there’s no one single left to go out with — except Summer, the loud, sexually over-sharing wild card who is now Rachel’s only option for a wing woman.

According to The Tracking Board, the studio wants shameless, filter-free and unapologetic comedian Amy Schumer to costar. (It’s nobody’s guess which role she’d play.) That’s because Schumer is everywhere these days. She is unabashed and unafraid to take comedy’s X-ray to herself and does just that in both her feminist sketch series “Inside Amy Schumer” and in her upcoming “Trainwreck,” which she wrote and stars in, directed by Judd Apatow. She’s about to be a major star.

The Weinstein Company is reportedly waiting to lock down Chastain’s co-star before announcing a director — which, in the case of this project, ought to be a woman.